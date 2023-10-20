CMUV Bancorp Announces 2023 3rd Quarter Financial Results

EL CENTRO, CA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank (CVB), is pleased to announce unaudited 3rd Quarter results as of September 30, 2023. During the 3rd quarter, net income totaled $991,000, which brought year-to-date net income to $2,873,863 through the first nine months of the year. Net income for 3rd quarter equaled $0.54 per share. Also, at the end of 3Q 2023, total assets were $294.5 MM, total deposits were $258 MM, and gross loans were at $222 MM.
We ended the third quarter 2023 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 11.24%, which puts the Bank well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. The new regulatory metric for the reserve on loans, Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL), was $2,447,223, or 1.20% of total loans, excluding guaranteed portion of loans. In addition, non-accrual loans remain very low at 0.75%. Both the Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at this time.
The September 30, 2023 book value of the common stock was $15.79 per share (diluted), while the common stock (CMUV) was trading at $14.50 as of the same date. ROAA through the third quarter of 2023 was 1.31%, while ROAE came in at 11.74%.
|Shareholder Financial Summary
|For Quarter End September 30, 2023
|Sept 30 , 2023
|Sept 30 , 2022
|ASSETS
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|$
|52,443,464
|$
|49,282,886
|Total Investments
|7,436,640
|$
|6,563,192
|Gross Loans
|222,266,223
|$
|211,049,790
|ACL
|(2,447,223
|)
|(2,357,659
|)
|Total Earning Assets
|$
|279,699,104
|$
|264,538,209
|Other Assets
|14,776,313
|$
|12,127,821
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|294,475,417
|$
|276,666,030
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits
|$
|258,001,925
|$
|237,660,261
|Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations
|2,057,776
|$
|4,053,510
|Other Liabilities
|757,385
|$
|2,278,903
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|260,817,087
|$
|243,992,675
|SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY
|Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings
|$
|31,784,467
|$
|29,557,558
|Net Income
|$
|2,873,863
|$
|3,115,797
|TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL
|$
|34,658,330
|$
|32,673,355
|TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY
|$
|295,475,417
|$
|276,666,030
|Sept 30 , 2023
|Sept 30 , 2022
|STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE
|Total Interest Income
|$
|11,580,565
|$
|8,697,679
|Total Interest Expense
|(2,886,304
|)
|(616,505
|)
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|$
|8,694,261
|$
|8,081,175
|Total Other Non-Interest Income
|$
|589,905
|$
|977,092
|Total Non-Interest Expenses
|$
|(5,263,502
|)
|$
|(4,684,186
|)
|Provision for Loan Loss
|(45,600
|)
|-
|INCOME BEFORE TAXES
|$
|3,975,064
|$
|4,374,081
|Income Tax Expense
|$
|(1,101,201
|)
|$
|(1,258,284
|)
|NET INCOME
|$
|2,873,863
|$
|3,115,796
|FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
|1.31
|%
|1.45
|%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
|11.74
|%
|13.90
|%
|Earnings Per Share (Basic) - Quarterly Earnings
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.56
|Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD
|$
|1.57
|$
|1.68
|Total Shares (Outstanding/Exercised)
|1,830,647
|1,859,481
|Book Value (CVB - Bank)
|$
|18.93
|$
|17.57
|Book Value (CMUV - Holding Company)
|$
|15.79
|$
|14.31