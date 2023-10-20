CMUV Bancorp Announces 2023 3rd Quarter Financial Results

EL CENTRO, CA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank (CVB), is pleased to announce unaudited 3rd Quarter results as of September 30, 2023. During the 3rd quarter, net income totaled $991,000, which brought year-to-date net income to $2,873,863 through the first nine months of the year. Net income for 3rd quarter equaled $0.54 per share. Also, at the end of 3Q 2023, total assets were $294.5 MM, total deposits were $258 MM, and gross loans were at $222 MM.

We ended the third quarter 2023 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 11.24%, which puts the Bank well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. The new regulatory metric for the reserve on loans, Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL), was $2,447,223, or 1.20% of total loans, excluding guaranteed portion of loans. In addition, non-accrual loans remain very low at 0.75%. Both the Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at this time.

The September 30, 2023 book value of the common stock was $15.79 per share (diluted), while the common stock (CMUV) was trading at $14.50 as of the same date. ROAA through the third quarter of 2023 was 1.31%, while ROAE came in at 11.74%.





Shareholder Financial Summary For Quarter End September 30, 2023 Sept 30 , 2023 Sept 30 , 2022 ASSETS Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 52,443,464 $ 49,282,886 Total Investments 7,436,640 $ 6,563,192 Gross Loans 222,266,223 $ 211,049,790 ACL (2,447,223 ) (2,357,659 ) Total Earning Assets $ 279,699,104 $ 264,538,209 Other Assets 14,776,313 $ 12,127,821 TOTAL ASSETS $ 294,475,417 $ 276,666,030 LIABILITIES Deposits $ 258,001,925 $ 237,660,261 Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations 2,057,776 $ 4,053,510 Other Liabilities 757,385 $ 2,278,903 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 260,817,087 $ 243,992,675 SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings $ 31,784,467 $ 29,557,558 Net Income $ 2,873,863 $ 3,115,797 TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL $ 34,658,330 $ 32,673,355 TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY $ 295,475,417 $ 276,666,030 Sept 30 , 2023 Sept 30 , 2022 STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE Total Interest Income $ 11,580,565 $ 8,697,679 Total Interest Expense (2,886,304 ) (616,505 ) NET INTEREST INCOME $ 8,694,261 $ 8,081,175 Total Other Non-Interest Income $ 589,905 $ 977,092 Total Non-Interest Expenses $ (5,263,502 ) $ (4,684,186 ) Provision for Loan Loss (45,600 ) - INCOME BEFORE TAXES $ 3,975,064 $ 4,374,081 Income Tax Expense $ (1,101,201 ) $ (1,258,284 ) NET INCOME $ 2,873,863 $ 3,115,796 FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.31 % 1.45 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 11.74 % 13.90 % Earnings Per Share (Basic) - Quarterly Earnings $ 0.54 $ 0.56 Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD $ 1.57 $ 1.68 Total Shares (Outstanding/Exercised) 1,830,647 1,859,481 Book Value (CVB - Bank) $ 18.93 $ 17.57 Book Value (CMUV - Holding Company) $ 15.79 $ 14.31



