Data Center Networking Market to Hit USD 58.68 Billion by 2030 Owing to Increasing Data Traffic and Growing Culture of Hybrid Work Environments | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Data Center Networking Market was valued at USD 23.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 58.68 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as per the SNS Insider report.”

Market Overview

Data center networking refers to the complex set of interconnected systems, hardware, and protocols that enable the seamless transfer and exchange of data within a data center. Essentially, it is the digital circulatory system of these centers, responsible for ensuring data accessibility, security, and high availability. As organizations grow, their data processing needs expand. Data center networking allows for easy scalability to accommodate increased demands without significant disruptions. The efficiency of data center networking directly impacts the performance of applications and services. Low-latency and high-speed networking are essential for delivering a seamless user experience.

Market Analysis

The explosive growth of data traffic is the primary driver of the data center networking market. With the proliferation of smartphones, IoT devices, and the adoption of high-bandwidth applications, data centers are faced with the challenge of handling enormous amounts of data. This necessitates the continuous expansion and upgrade of networking infrastructure, creating a constant demand for cutting-edge solutions. The widespread adoption of cloud computing and the emergence of edge computing have led to a fundamental shift in data center requirements. Data centers need to be closer to the end-users for low-latency applications, resulting in the demand for edge data centers. This trend propels the market to provide agile, scalable, and high-performance solutions that can seamlessly support cloud and edge environments. Virtualization and SDN are transforming how data centers are managed and operated. These technologies enable the dynamic allocation of network resources, making data centers more efficient and cost-effective. As the adoption of virtualization and SDN continues to grow, the market adapts to provide solutions that can seamlessly integrate with these technologies.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

VMware Inc.

Broadcom Corp

Pluribus Networks

Microsoft Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD

Console Connect

IBM

Edge Micro

Data Center Networking Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 23.2 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 58.68 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.3% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Data Center Networking Market Study

The market is poised for significant growth, with Ethernet switches segment emerging as dominant force in shaping the industry's landscape. Ethernet switches provide the scalability needed to accommodate the increasing data volumes generated by businesses and individuals. They are versatile enough to adapt to the evolving requirements of data centers, making them a preferred choice.

The IT segment's dominance in the data center networking market is primarily due to the growing synergy between information technology and networking. The cloud has become a fundamental component of IT infrastructure, with data centers hosting a plethora of cloud-based applications and services. IT specialists are crucial in integrating these cloud services within data center networks, ensuring seamless connectivity.

Recent Developments

Akamai Technologies has recently announced the inauguration of several new data centers. These data centers, a crucial component of Akamai's expansion plans, signify the company's commitment to enhancing its cloud infrastructure and services. These state-of-the-art data centers are strategically located to optimize their reach and performance across diverse geographical regions.

Edge Centres, a prominent player in the data center industry, has made a significant stride in its quest for global expansion through the acquisition of Host Networks. The acquisition of Host Networks represents a calculated step forward for Edge Centres, as it seeks to tap into new markets and enhance its service offerings.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The data center networking market is characterized by a dynamic landscape, shaped by a combination of drivers, restraints, challenges, and potential threats. On the driver's side, the relentless growth of data generated by businesses and consumers alike is a primary force propelling this market. The increasing demand for high-speed and low-latency data transmission, particularly in the era of cloud computing and real-time applications, further fuels the market. Additionally, the adoption of technologies such as virtualization, Software-Defined Networking (SDN), and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) is significantly boosting the demand for efficient data center networking solutions. However, the market is not without its restraints and challenges. Data security concerns and regulatory compliance issues remain at the forefront, posing a challenge to network infrastructure providers. Furthermore, the rapid pace of technological advancements necessitates continuous innovation and adaptation. Cybersecurity threats and the risk of data breaches are prominent threats, underscoring the need for robust and secure data center networking solutions. In navigating this complex landscape, companies must remain vigilant, ensuring their solutions are not only technologically advanced but also safeguarded against evolving threats to succeed in the market.

Data Center Networking Market Key Segmentation

By Product

Ethernet Switches

Routers

SAN

ADC

Network Security Equipment

WAN Optimization Equipment

By Component

Solution

Services

By End User

IT

Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Public sector

Utilities

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America has consistently been at the forefront of technology innovation and serves as a hub for some of the world's largest data center facilities. The region's commitment to cutting-edge technologies, such as 5G and edge computing, drives the demand for advanced networking solutions. The North American market is characterized by a high adoption rate of cloud services and a growing emphasis on data security and compliance. Europe's data center networking market is marked by a strong emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency. The region's stringent environmental regulations have led to a greater reliance on green data center solutions and renewable energy sources. The Asia-Pacific region is home to a diverse mix of developed and emerging markets, each with unique networking requirements. This dynamic landscape is marked by rapid urbanization and digital transformation, which is propelling the market forward.

Impact of Recession on Data Center Networking Market Growth

The ongoing recession has posed unique challenges for the data center networking market, forcing companies to adapt to changing economic conditions. By focusing on cost optimization, innovative pricing models, and strategic partnerships, businesses in this sector can not only survive but thrive in these turbulent times. The resilience and adaptability of the market underscore its importance in the modern digital landscape, and its ability to evolve in response to economic challenges. As the global economic situation continues to unfold, staying vigilant and responsive to market dynamics will be essential for success in the data center networking industry.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Data Center Networking Market, By Product

9. Data Center Networking Market, By Component

10. Data Center Networking Market, By End-User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

