Rising Health Consciousness Fuels Global Gourmet Salts Market Growth, Projected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Gourmet Salts, valued at US$1.9 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory of significant growth, expected to reach US$2.9 billion by 2030. This expansion represents a robust CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period of 2022-2030.

Fleur de Sel, a premium segment within gourmet salts, is projected to lead with a remarkable CAGR of 6.3%, reaching US$806.2 million by the end of the forecast period. The Sel Gris segment is also anticipated to experience substantial growth, with an estimated 7.3% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Key Market Insights:

The U.S. Gourmet Salts market is estimated at US$511.8 million in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$463.1 million by 2030, with a strong CAGR of 8.8%.

Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, expected to grow at 2.8% and 5.5%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030.

Germany, within Europe, is forecasted to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is projected to reach US$322.4 million by 2030.

Select Competitors:

The Gourmet Salts market features several key players, including:

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the near term. Despite slowing GDP growth in the United States due to tight monetary and financial conditions, the country has successfully overcome the recession threat. Easing headline inflation in the Euro area is contributing to increased economic activity.

China is projected to witness strong GDP growth as it shifts away from its zero-COVID policy. India remains on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

Challenges persist, including slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation affecting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are actively addressing these challenges to boost market sentiments.

Corporate investments may face challenges due to inflation concerns and weaker demand, but the rise of new technologies is expected to partially reverse this sentiment. Technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies hold the potential to drive incremental growth in global GDP.

In the short term, a mix of challenges and opportunities is expected for consumers and investors. Resilience and adaptability will be essential for businesses and their leaders to navigate this complex landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 494 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Flavor, Texture and Proclaimed Health Benefits Drive Uptake of Gourmet Salts

Global Economic Update

Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Persistent Challenges & Slower Decline in Underlying Core Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Gourmet Salts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Fleur de Sel (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2022 & 2030

Sel Gris (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2022 & 2030

Smoked Sea Salts (Product Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2022 & 2030

Himalayan Salts (Product Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2022 & 2030

Flake Salts (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2022 & 2030

Coarse Salts (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2022 & 2030

Recent Market Activity

Types of Gourmet Salts

Using Gourmet Salts

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Consumer Focus on Healthy Eating for Everyday Wellness and Proclaimed Health Benefits of Gourmet Salts Encourage Uptake

Rise in Consumer Interest in Authentic Regional Cuisines Drives Market Growth

Demand for Healthy and Nutritious Salt Variants Witnesses Robust Growth

Meat Industry Witnesses Growing Preference for Gourmet Salts

Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth Opportunities

Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2019-2023

Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2019-2023

Rise in Per Capita Seafood Consumption Augurs Well for Gourmet Salts Demand

Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per Capita) by Region

Gourmet Salts to Gain as Restaurants Delve into Fine Dining

Demand for Unprocessed Gourmet Salt Gains Momentum

How Pink Salt is Attaining the Privileged Status of Pink Gold & Conquering Kitchens

Sel Gris Holds Clear Distinction in the World of Regular Salt

Fleur de Sel: A Premium & Coveted French Sea Salt Ideal for Garnishing

Innovations in Confectionery Industry Buoys Market Growth

Salt & Chocolate Combination Resonates among Food Connoisseurs.

World Confectioneries Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



