Global Hand Sanitizers Market Dominated by Major Players like 3M, GOJO Industries, and Reckitt Benckiser

The global market for Hand Sanitizers, valued at US$27 billion in 2022, is poised for significant expansion, projected to reach US$66.3 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period of 2022-2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, Gel stands out with a projected CAGR of 12.7%, reaching US$33.5 billion by the end of the forecast period. The Foam segment is also expected to see substantial growth, estimated at an 11.9% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Key Market Insights:

The U.S. Hand Sanitizers market is estimated at US$9 billion in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a market size of US$5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, expected to grow at 9.5% and 11.1%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030.

Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors:

The Hand Sanitizers market includes a competitive landscape with key players such as:

3M Company

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

ITC Limited

Hariraj Cosmetics

Lion Corporation

Kutol Products Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

SC Johnson & Son

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, albeit with some challenges. The United States, while experiencing slower GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, has successfully overcome the recession threat. The Euro area has witnessed easing headline inflation, contributing to increased real incomes and economic activity.

China is expected to see strong GDP growth as it moves away from a zero-COVID policy. India, with optimistic GDP projections, is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

However, several challenges persist, including uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected global inflation decline, food and fuel inflation, and high retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are actively addressing these challenges to bolster market sentiments.

Corporate investments may face headwinds due to inflation concerns and weaker demand, but the rise of new technologies is expected to partially reverse this sentiment. Technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, and renewables hold the potential to drive incremental growth in global GDP.

The short-term outlook presents a mix of challenges and opportunities for consumers and investors. Resilience and adaptability will be key for businesses and their leaders to navigate this complex landscape.

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Leaves the Global Economy in Shambles

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for Top Nations

While the World Economy Struggles Amidst COVID-19, Hand Sanitizer Sales Touch New High

Hand Sanitizers: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Key Drivers Summarized

Rising Consumer Awareness

Introduction of High-Performance Products

Launch of Green & Sustainable Solutions

User-Friendly Solutions

Market Restraints

Gel-based Hand Sanitizers Occupy Major Share of Global Market

Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapults the Segment to the Dominant Position

Hospital Sector Remains Primary End-User Segment

Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Hand Sanitizers

Developing Regions to Drive Gains

Competition

American Companies Dominate the World Hand Sanitizers Market

Recent Market Activity

Hand Sanitizers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Alcohol Distilleries Eye Hand Sanitizer Business

Select Few Sanitizers Produced and Distributed by Distilleries

Small Companies Flock the Sanitizers Market

Supply Chain Disruptions to Amplify Hand Sanitizer Shortages

Innovations in Formulations & Dispenser Designs Spearhead Market Growth

Perfumeries and Fashion Brands Reconfigure Production Lines to Boost Supply of Hand Sanitizers

Manufacturers Repurpose Production Units to Fulfill Swelling Demand

Small-Sized Bottles, Desktop Use Containers, and PorTable Hand Sanitizer Become Ubiquitous

Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target

Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong Demand for Natural Variants

Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers, Bodes Well for the Market

Effectiveness of Alcohol based Hand Sanitizers

Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers Step In to Replace Alcohol-based Versions

Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol-based and Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and Moisturizing Attributes

Retail Segment: Dominant Medium for Hand Sanitizers Distribution

Online Channel Opens Up A Robust Sales Platform

Global Sanitizer Sale by Distribution Channel: 2019

Issues & Challenges

Studies Claim Sanitizers Reduce Body's Defense against Pathogens

Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers

Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern

Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers

Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns

