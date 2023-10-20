Endodontic Devices Market Projected to Reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Growing Awareness of Dental Care: Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The endodontic devices market is seeing growth due to the growing prevalence of dental caries, increased spending on dental care, and higher out-of-pocket expenses. Furthermore, the market's expansion is expected to be fueled by a rising demand for rotary tools, improved reimbursement systems, the surge in dental tourism, and infrastructure enhancements.



Over the forecast period, this growth is likely to be sustained by the increased use of rotary tools, a more favorable reimbursement landscape, the growing popularity of dental tourism, and ongoing improvements in infrastructure.

Dental issues are often observed in children, prompting governments in various countries to concentrate on raising awareness about dental health in schools. For example, the CDC offers guidance and management for state and community programs aimed at planning, implementing, and evaluating school sealant initiatives. These initiatives complement the services provided by private dentists to the general population. Consequently, the endodontic devices market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period.

Request a sample for a glimpse into the market's future - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31669

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 1.9 million Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 3.0 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 4.8% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 258 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, End User Channel, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Denstsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, Kerr Corporation (Danaher Corporation), Henry Schien Inc., J. Morita Corp, VDW GmbH, COLTENE Holding AG, Ultradent Products Inc., Ivoclar VivadentInc., Septodont, FKF Dentaire SA

Insights by Product Type:

The endodontic devices market is categorized into two main product segments: Endodontic Instruments and endodontic consumables. Notably, in 2022, the endodontic consumables category claimed a larger market share and is anticipated to exhibit a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the upcoming forecast period. The endodontic consumables segment can be further subdivided into Endodontic Files, Irrigating Solutions & Lubricants, and Endodontic Burs.

End-Use Perspective:

In 2022, the dental hospitals end-use segment emerged as the dominant force in the global market, securing the largest market share. The global market is segmented by end-use into hospitals, dental clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Over the past decade, there has been a significant upswing in emergency hospital visits due to preventable oral health conditions, with a majority of these visits being made by young adults.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/31669



Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Dental Issues: The rising incidence of dental problems such as tooth decay, dental caries, and gum diseases is a significant driver for the endodontic devices market. These conditions often require root canal treatments, leading to a growing demand for endodontic instruments and equipment.

Aging Population: The global population is aging, and older individuals tend to have a higher incidence of dental issues that may require endodontic procedures. This demographic trend is driving the demand for endodontic devices.

Dental Tourism: Dental tourism has become increasingly popular, with patients traveling to countries where dental care is more affordable. This trend boosts the global demand for endodontic services and devices.

Growth of Dental Insurance Coverage: Expanding dental insurance coverage in various regions encourages individuals to seek professional dental care, including endodontic treatments, further fueling market growth.

Ongoing Research and Development: Investment in research and development to create innovative endodontic products, such as rotary instruments, obturation materials, and imaging technology, keeps the market dynamic and competitive.

Dental Health Promotion: Government initiatives and dental health campaigns can promote dental care and endodontic treatments, contributing to market growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How big is the endodontic devices market?

The global endodontic devices market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion in 2023.

2. What's the global growth rate for the endodontic devices market?

The expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the global market from 2023 to 2032 is 4.8%.

3. Which region commanded the largest market share in the endodontic devices market?

North America held the predominant share in the global market.

4. Which end-user segment is the largest in the market?

In 2022, the 'Dental Hospitals' segment secured the largest market share among end-users.

5. Based on product type, which segment dominates the market?

In terms of product type, the 'Endodontic Consumables' segment is the dominant force in the market.

Access our all-inclusive report featuring a dynamic dashboard highlighting industry leaders, market influence, competition overview, and regional trends. Grab it now with exclusive discounts! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31669



About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com