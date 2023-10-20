Global Veterinary Vaccines Market to Reach $21.5 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Demand for Animal Immunization

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary vaccines market, with a market size of US$12.4 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated market size of US$21.5 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be characterized by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview:

Veterinary vaccines are bio-prepared immunizations administered to domestic and wild animals through parenteral and oral routes to stimulate protective immune responses without causing the diseases themselves. These vaccines play a crucial role in reducing animal suffering, enhancing immune efficiency, and preventing the development and transmission of various contagious zoonotic diseases. They are cost-effective, reliable, and offer long-term prevention, making them essential for both companion and livestock animals worldwide.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several key factors are driving the growth of the global veterinary vaccines market:

Rising Demand for Effective Immunization: Increasing demand for effective immunization products, especially with the domestication of companion and livestock animals, is a key driver. Prevalence of Infectious Epizootic Disorders: The rising prevalence of infectious epizootic disorders is leading to greater demand for vaccines to protect animal health. Government Investments: Governments are investing significantly in the pharmaceutical sector to enhance veterinary vaccine manufacturing procedures. Innovation in Vaccine Technology: The introduction of DNA and RNA vaccines with improved stability, efficacy, and administration approaches is contributing to market growth. Needle-Free Vaccine Injections: Innovative intramuscular needle-free vaccine injections are gaining popularity due to their enhanced safety and less painful administration. Protection of Livestock-Based Products: Veterinary vaccines are needed to prevent disease transmission from livestock-based products like milk, meat, and eggs. Healthcare Infrastructure Improvement: Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and ongoing R&D activities are fueling market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The veterinary vaccines market is segmented based on various factors:

By Vaccine Type:

Livestock Vaccines Bovine Vaccines Poultry Vaccines Porcine Vaccines Others

Companion Animal Vaccines Canine Vaccines Feline Vaccines Equine Vaccines



By Technology:

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Others

By Route of Administration:

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Intranasal

By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others

By Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global veterinary vaccines market include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Hester Biosciences Limited, HIPRA, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Neogen Corporation, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Virbac SA, Zoetis Inc., and others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

