Global Vinyl Record Market Sees Increased Demand, Fueled by Rising Disposable Incomes and Urbanization

The global vinyl record market, which reached a size of US$1.7 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with an anticipated market size of US$2.8 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be characterized by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview:

A vinyl record, also known as a phonograph record, is an analog sound storage device made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic. These discs may have a core composed of metal, resin, cardboard, or glass, and they contain grooves with modulated sound information. Vinyl records are experiencing a resurgence in popularity among both music collectors and contemporary artists, making them a cherished medium for music production.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several key factors are contributing to the growth of the global vinyl record market:

Rapid Urbanization: Urbanization is on the rise globally, and vendors are adopting omnichannel retailing practices to expand their consumer base. Music Enthusiasts and Collectors: Music collectors, audiophiles, and DJs value vinyl records as prized possessions, using them for concerts, shows, and music recordings. Vinyl records also hold significant cultural and historical value in the world of music. Music Label Promotion: Popular music labels are organizing events and offering deluxe or limited-edition albums to promote vinyl records. Technological Advancements: Manufacturers are integrating technological advancements into vinyl records to enhance their capacity, maintain high-definition (HD) audio quality, and reduce production costs. Celebrity Promotion: Celebrities and music personalities are actively promoting vinyl records, contributing to their growing demand. Increasing Consumer Spending: The rising disposable incomes of consumers are driving the demand for vinyl records.

Market Segmentation:

The vinyl record market is segmented based on various factors:

By Product:

LP/EP Vinyl Records

Single Vinyl Records

By Feature:

Colored

Gatefold

Picture

By Gender:

Men

Women

By Age Group:

13-17

18-25

26-35

36-50

Above 50

By Application:

Private

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Stores

Others

By Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global vinyl record market include GZ Media, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Independent Record Pressing, MPO International (Aker Solutions), Optimal Media (Brand Networks), PrimeDisc International Limited, Quality Record Pressings, R.a.n.d.muzik Record Manufacturing, Record Industry, Pallas Group, Stereodisk LLC, United Record Pressing, and others.

Key Attributes:

