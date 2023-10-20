CMUV Bancorp Announces First Stock Repurchase Program

EL CENTRO, CA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –CMUV Bancorp (OTCQB:CMUV) today announced that the Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program, and authorized entering into a written stock repurchase agreement with a broker-dealer. That agreement is expected to include a trading plan in accordance with Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. The Board authorized the Company to purchase up to $2,000,000 in aggregate purchase price of the Company’s stock in the open market or in privately-negotiated transactions. The term of the repurchases under the agreement may be made through December 31, 2024.

