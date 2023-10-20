The LED Lighting Market Size to Surge to USD 124.7 Billion by 2027, Reveals MarketsandMarkets

Chicago, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leading market research firm, has released a comprehensive report on the global LED lighting market Size, projecting remarkable growth from 2022 to 2027. The report highlights a notable increase in market size, predicting it will soar to a value worth USD 124.7 billion by 2027, a significant rise from USD 75.3 billion in 2022, with an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during this period.
Key Segments of the LED Lighting Market
The LED lighting market is comprised of several key segments that are contributing to its substantial growth:
- Product Type: The market encompasses a wide range of LED lighting products, including LED lamps, LED fixtures, and other LED lighting products.
- Application: LED lighting is increasingly utilized across various applications, such as residential, commercial, industrial, and outdoor lighting, among others.
- End User: End users include individuals, commercial entities, industrial sectors, and municipalities.
- Geographical Regions: The LED lighting market spans across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.
Scope of the LED Lighting Report
|Report Metric
|Detail
|Estimated Market Size
|USD 75.3 Billion
|Projected Market Size
|USD 124.7 Billion
|Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Market Size Availability for Years
|2018–2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022–2027
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion) and Volume (Million Units)
|Segments Covered
|By Product Type, Installation, Sales Channel, Application, And Geography
|Largest and fastest-growing Region
|Asia Pacific
Growth Drivers
Several factors are driving the rapid expansion of the LED lighting market:
1.Energy Efficiency: LED lighting is highly energy-efficient, reducing power consumption and environmental impact.
2.Longevity: LED lights have a longer lifespan, resulting in lower maintenance costs.
3.Government Initiatives: Governments worldwide are promoting the adoption of LED lighting through incentives and regulations.
4.Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements in LED lighting are enhancing product performance.
Challenges
While the LED lighting market is on an upward trajectory, it faces a few challenges:
1.Initial Cost: The upfront cost of LED lighting products can be higher than traditional lighting options.
2.Market Saturation: In some regions, the LED lighting market is approaching saturation, which may slow down growth.
Opportunities
Despite challenges, the market offers promising opportunities:
1.Retrofitting: The potential for retrofitting traditional lighting systems with LED lighting remains high.
2.Smart Lighting: The integration of LED lighting with smart technologies is a burgeoning opportunity in the market.
3.Environmentally Conscious Consumers: Growing environmental awareness among consumers is expected to drive the demand for energy-efficient lighting.
Key Players
Prominent companies contributing to the growth and competitiveness of the LED lighting market include:
- Philips Lighting (Signify)
- Osram
- Cree Inc.
- GE Lighting (Savant Systems)
- Zumtobel Group
- Eaton Corporation
- Acuity Brands
- Lutron Electronics
- Hubbell
- Dialight plc
MarketsandMarkets' report serves as a valuable resource for businesses and stakeholders in the LED lighting industry, offering insights into market dynamics, trends, and opportunities for future growth. With a CAGR of 10.6%, the LED lighting market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.