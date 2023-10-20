Frozen Bakery Products Market worth US$ 35.0 Billion 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are frozen bakery products?

Frozen bakery products are long lasting products with frozen shelf life of 6 months to 18 months and thus, prevents the water contained in product by turning water into ice crystals and preventing microbial degradation of food. Puff pastry, cookies, croissant, ready-to-bake muffin, danish pastry, tarts, twister, pre-baked muffin are some examples of frozen bakery products.

Growing demand for convenience food products is major factor expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Further, increasing focus of manufacturers to enhance taste of bakery products is another factor expected to boost growth of the global Frozen Bakery Products. Furthermore, growing demand for ready to-bake bakery products among consumers across globe is expected to fuel the demand for Frozen Bakery products market growth.

Key Highlights:

In June 2017, Taste Direct launched new frozen bakery brand, baking agent that offers wide range of frozen ready-to-bake cookies, scones and muffins. The new launched frozen bakery products are free from artificial colors, preservatives, and can be stored up to nine months in freezers.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Frozen Bakery Products Market Value (2020) US$ 16.1 billion Frozen Bakery Products Market Projected Value (2030) US$ 35.0 billion Frozen Bakery Products Market CAGR (2020– 2032) 7.8%

Segmentation:

By Type - Breads, Pizza Crusts, Cakes & Pastries, and Others

Breads, Pizza Crusts, Cakes & Pastries, and Others By Distribution Channel - Artisan Bakers, Retail, and Catering & Industrial

Frozen Bakery Products Market Insights and Analysis –

Increasing number of retails stores offering frozen bakery products, coupled with ability of customer to taste new variety of bakery products in retail stores are some factors to boost the market growth. Rising consumer preference towards grab-and-go products for breakfast is anticipated to increase the demand for Frozen Bakery Products market.

List of Top Leading Players of the Frozen Bakery Products Market

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V.

General Mills Inc.

Aryzta AG

Europastry, S.A.

Conagra Brands, Inc

Associated British Foods PLC

Kellogg Company

Lantmannen Unibake A/S

Vandemoortele NV

Premier Foods PLC.

What is the impact of changing consumer preferences, such as demand for healthier or artisanal frozen bakery products?

Changing consumer preferences, particularly the desire for healthier and artisanal frozen bakery products, are reshaping the industry. This has led to a wider range of product offerings, cleaner ingredient labels, and a focus on health, wellness, and sustainability. Brands are catering to consumers with dietary restrictions, offering gluten-free and allergen-free options, and emphasizing transparency and ethical sourcing. Convenience remains vital, and customization is on the rise. The competitive landscape is evolving as more brands enter the market, driving innovation and quality improvements. Adapting to these trends is crucial for success in this dynamic industry.

What are the opportunities and threats related to technological advancements in freezing and baking processes for frozen bakery products?

Opportunities:

Improved Quality and Consistency: Advanced freezing and baking technologies can enhance the quality and consistency of frozen bakery products, leading to better taste, texture, and appearance. Extended Shelf Life: Improved freezing techniques can extend the shelf life of products, reducing food waste and allowing for wider distribution.

Threats

High Initial Costs: Investing in cutting-edge freezing and baking technologies can be expensive. Smaller businesses may struggle to compete due to the high initial capital requirements. Skill and Training: Implementing advanced technologies may require a skilled workforce and specialized training, which can be a challenge for some companies.

According to Our Latest Research Report on the Frozen Bakery Products Market reveals that the industry is experiencing substantial growth worldwide. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's current size, trends, share, and economic analysis, as well as a forecast for the year up to 2030”

Conclusion:

The frozen bakery products market is experiencing robust growth driven by consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-bake options and the expansion of retail channels. Key trends include a focus on healthier and premium product offerings, as well as an emphasis on sustainability and clean label ingredients. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online sales platforms. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years, with opportunities for innovation and global expansion.

