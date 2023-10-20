Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure and R&D Activities Create Opportunities in Global Behavioral Mental Health Care Software Market

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Behavioral Mental Health Care Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global behavioral mental health care software (BMHS) market, with a market size of US$3.3 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated market size of US$6.9 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be characterized by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview:

Behavioral mental health care software (BMHS) is a sophisticated and advanced solution designed to facilitate communication and monitoring of patient behavior trends for mental health professionals. It enables psychiatrists to gather and analyze patient data, electronic health records (EHR), clinical decisions, and administrative tasks efficiently. BMHS plays a crucial role in reducing treatment errors, improving workflow, and enhancing the overall quality of care provided to individuals with mental health disorders.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several key factors are driving the growth of the global behavioral mental health care software market:

Rising Prevalence of Psychological Disorders: The increasing prevalence of psychological disorders such as anxiety, stress, depression, and PTSD, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has driven the demand for BMHS. Government Initiatives: Favorable government initiatives to encourage the adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and cognitive behavior therapies (CBT) for mental health disorders are contributing to market growth. Automation and Efficiency: The advent of automated BMHS solutions that enhance operational efficiency in managing clinical, administrative, and financial tasks is propelling market growth. Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion: Considerable expansion in healthcare infrastructure and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to engineer advanced BMHS solutions are creating opportunities for market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The behavioral mental health care software market is segmented based on various factors:

By Solution:

Software Integrated Software Standalone Software

Services

By Function:

Clinical Functionality Electronic Health Records Clinical Decision Support Care Plans/Health Management Other Clinical Functionalities

Administrative Functionality Patient/Client Scheduling Case Management Other Administrative Functionalities

Financial Functionality Revenue Cycle Management Accounts Payable/General Ledge Other Financial Functionalities



By Disorder Type:

Anxiety

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD)

Substance Abuse

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorders

Others

By Delivery Model:

Subscription Model

Ownership Model

By End Use:

Providers Hospitals and Clinics Community Centers

Payers

Patients

By Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global behavioral mental health care software market include Accumedic Computer Systems Inc., Advanced Data Systems, AdvancedMD Inc. (Global Payments Inc.), Compulink Healthcare Solutions, InSync Healthcare Solutions, Meditab Software Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Psyquel, Qualifacts Systems LLC, Therapy Brands, TherapyNotes LLC, Valant Medical Solutions Inc., Welligent Inc., and others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global

