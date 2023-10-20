Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure and R&D Activities Create Opportunities in Global Behavioral Mental Health Care Software Market

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Behavioral Mental Health Care Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global behavioral mental health care software (BMHS) market, with a market size of US$3.3 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated market size of US$6.9 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be characterized by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview:

Behavioral mental health care software (BMHS) is a sophisticated and advanced solution designed to facilitate communication and monitoring of patient behavior trends for mental health professionals. It enables psychiatrists to gather and analyze patient data, electronic health records (EHR), clinical decisions, and administrative tasks efficiently. BMHS plays a crucial role in reducing treatment errors, improving workflow, and enhancing the overall quality of care provided to individuals with mental health disorders.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several key factors are driving the growth of the global behavioral mental health care software market:

  1. Rising Prevalence of Psychological Disorders: The increasing prevalence of psychological disorders such as anxiety, stress, depression, and PTSD, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has driven the demand for BMHS.
  2. Government Initiatives: Favorable government initiatives to encourage the adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and cognitive behavior therapies (CBT) for mental health disorders are contributing to market growth.
  3. Automation and Efficiency: The advent of automated BMHS solutions that enhance operational efficiency in managing clinical, administrative, and financial tasks is propelling market growth.
  4. Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion: Considerable expansion in healthcare infrastructure and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to engineer advanced BMHS solutions are creating opportunities for market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The behavioral mental health care software market is segmented based on various factors:

By Solution:

  • Software
    • Integrated Software
    • Standalone Software
  • Services

By Function:

  • Clinical Functionality
    • Electronic Health Records
    • Clinical Decision Support
    • Care Plans/Health Management
    • Other Clinical Functionalities
  • Administrative Functionality
    • Patient/Client Scheduling
    • Case Management
    • Other Administrative Functionalities
  • Financial Functionality
    • Revenue Cycle Management
    • Accounts Payable/General Ledge
    • Other Financial Functionalities

By Disorder Type:

  • Anxiety
  • Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD)
  • Substance Abuse
  • Schizophrenia
  • Bipolar Disorders
  • Others

By Delivery Model:

  • Subscription Model
  • Ownership Model

By End Use:

  • Providers
    • Hospitals and Clinics
    • Community Centers
  • Payers
  • Patients

By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global behavioral mental health care software market include Accumedic Computer Systems Inc., Advanced Data Systems, AdvancedMD Inc. (Global Payments Inc.), Compulink Healthcare Solutions, InSync Healthcare Solutions, Meditab Software Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Psyquel, Qualifacts Systems LLC, Therapy Brands, TherapyNotes LLC, Valant Medical Solutions Inc., Welligent Inc., and others.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages146
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$3.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$6.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate13.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrl5nm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Behavioral Mental Health Care Software Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cognitive Behavior Therapy
                            
                            
                                Mental Health Care Software
                            
                            
                                Mental Health Software
                            
                            
                                Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data