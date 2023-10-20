Road Safety Market to Surpass USD 10.02 Billion by 2030 on Account of Increasing Traffic Congestion and Stringent Government Regulations | By SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The SNS Insider report indicates that "The Road Safety Market achieved a valuation of USD 3.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 10.02 billion by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030."

Market Overview

Road safety is a critical concern in today's fast-paced world, as our roadways serve as the arteries of transportation for people and goods. It encompasses a multitude of practices, rules, and measures designed to protect all road users, including drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and passengers, from the perils of traffic-related accidents. Investments in infrastructure improvements, such as road widening and the addition of pedestrian-friendly facilities, are ongoing efforts to enhance road safety. Strict traffic laws, enforced by law enforcement agencies, play a crucial role in curbing reckless driving and ensuring compliance with safety regulations.

Market Analysis

Rapid urbanization and population growth have led to an alarming increase in traffic congestion in many cities worldwide. This congestion not only impacts commute times but also significantly raises the risk of accidents. As a result, governments and municipalities are investing in advanced traffic management and control systems to mitigate the effects of congestion and enhance overall road safety. Advancements in technology have revolutionized the road safety landscape. Emerging technologies, such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, and connected vehicle solutions, are making significant contributions to reducing accidents and enhancing road safety. ADAS features like lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance systems are becoming standard in many vehicles, further driving the growth of the road safety market. Infrastructure development, such as the construction of safer road designs, pedestrian-friendly features, and well-maintained signage, is a significant growth driver for the market. Well-designed road infrastructure not only reduces the risk of accidents but also enhances the overall road experience.

Road Safety Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.05 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 10.02 billion CAGR CAGR of 17.2% over 2023-2030 Key Segments by Solution (Red Light & Speed Enforcement, Incident Detection & Response, Automatic Number/License Plate Recognition, Others)



by Service (Professional Services, Managed Services) Key Market Players Conduent, FLIR Services, Cubic Corporation, Dahua Technology, IDEMIA, Motorola Solutions, JENOPTIK, KAPSCH TraficCom, Redflex Holdings and other players



Key Takeaway from Road Safety Market Study



The professional services segment within the market is gaining substantial traction, largely owing to the increasing recognition of the value of expert guidance and services in mitigating road accidents and improving traffic management. Professional services providers bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in road safety, enabling governments and transportation authorities to develop comprehensive safety strategies.

The red light & speed enforcement segment plays a pivotal role in road safety by leveraging technology to enforce traffic rules and regulations. Automated enforcement systems significantly reduce the occurrence of red-light running and speeding, thereby preventing accidents and saving lives.

Recent Developments

Three major food delivery platforms, namely Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat, have taken a significant step forward by signing the London Road Safety Charter. The London Road Safety Charter is a comprehensive framework aimed at mitigating the risks associated with food delivery services operating on the city's streets. It encompasses various safety measures and guidelines designed to reduce accidents and ensure the welfare of all road users.

NoTraffic has successfully raised $50 million in funding. This substantial infusion of capital will play a pivotal role in advancing their mission to revolutionize transportation management. It comes as no surprise that investors are eager to support a venture that addresses the persistent challenges of traffic congestion, a problem that plagues cities worldwide.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The road safety market is continually shaped by a dynamic interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats. A primary driver of this market is the escalating global concern over the alarming rise in road traffic accidents and fatalities, prompting governments and organizations to prioritize road safety measures. The increasing implementation of stringent regulatory standards, such as the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the push for safer road infrastructure, is a significant force driving market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements, like the integration of artificial intelligence and IoT in road safety solutions, are fostering innovation and creating new opportunities for market expansion. However, the market also faces notable restraints, including budget constraints in developing economies, as well as the high cost associated with the installation and maintenance of sophisticated safety systems. Moreover, the growing complexity of road networks and urbanization poses challenges in creating efficient and holistic safety solutions. Threats to the market involve potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities in smart transportation systems, which could compromise the efficacy of safety measures. Additionally, the evolving nature of road traffic patterns due to factors like autonomous vehicles and changing consumer preferences present an ongoing challenge to road safety stakeholders, demanding adaptability and innovation to stay ahead in this evolving landscape.

Key Regional Developments

North America is at the forefront of technological advancements in road safety. The region's focus on autonomous vehicles, connected infrastructure, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) has resulted in a substantial growth of the road safety market. Europe places a strong emphasis on stringent regulations and fostering public awareness. The European Union has introduced numerous directives aimed at enhancing road safety, such as the General Safety Regulation (GSR) and the Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) system. Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid urbanization, resulting in increased traffic density and infrastructure challenges. To counteract these issues, the region is investing heavily in innovative traffic management solutions and infrastructure development. The integration of intelligent traffic management systems and real-time data analysis plays a crucial role in mitigating road safety concerns.

Impact of Recession

The recession has brought about shifts in the adoption of road safety technology. While some advanced systems like automated vehicle safety features continue to gain traction, others may experience slower growth due to budget constraints. Moreover, the development and implementation of innovative technologies, such as smart traffic lights and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication systems, could face challenges in the wake of reduced investment. To optimize their investments in road safety, governments and organizations are turning to data-driven solutions. Utilizing real-time traffic data, accident statistics, and predictive analytics can help prioritize resources where they are most needed, making the road safety market more efficient and cost-effective.

