"Global Dental Floss Market to Reach $884.4 Million by 2028, Driven by Rising Oral Health Awareness

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Floss Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental floss market, which reached a size of US$609.5 million in 2022, is projected to exhibit significant growth in the coming years, with an expected market size of US$884.4 million by 2028. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview:

Dental floss is a crucial tool for interdental cleaning, composed of thin filaments made from materials such as nylon or Teflon. It aids in the removal of plaque, bacteria films, and food particles that accumulate between teeth, areas that toothbrushes may not reach effectively.

Dental floss can come in various forms, including waxed or unwaxed, and in ribbon, string, flat, or curved variants. Regular flossing helps prevent dental issues such as tooth decay, cavities, gum disease, bad breath, and oral cancer.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the dental floss market:

Rising Oral Health Awareness: The increasing prevalence of oral and dental disorders worldwide has led to a greater focus on maintaining oral hygiene. This has driven demand for oral care products, including dental floss. Introduction of Floss Picks: Floss picks, which are easier to use and maneuver, particularly for individuals with arthritis or dexterity issues, have gained popularity and boosted market growth. Consumption of Junk Food: Adolescents and adults consuming excessive junk food and sugary snacks and beverages are more prone to plaque and dental cavities, increasing the demand for dental floss. Waxed Dental Floss: The use of waxed dental floss, containing essential oils and enzymes for effective plaque removal and easy cleaning, has positively impacted market growth. Marketing and Product Availability: Promotional campaigns by renowned oral care brands, the ease of purchasing dental floss on e-commerce platforms, and the introduction of flavored dental floss have further driven market expansion.

Market Segmentation:

The dental floss market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type:

Waxed Floss

Unwaxed Floss

Dental Tape

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the dental floss market include 3M Company, Alfred Becht GmbH, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dr. Fresh LLC, Dr. Wild & Co. AG, Lion Corporation, Perrigo Company plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Sunstar Group, and The Humble Co. AB.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $609.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $884.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rks9xx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment