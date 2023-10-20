Increasing Prescriptions and Technological Advancements Fuel Robust Growth in the High Volume Dispensing Systems Market

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Volume Dispensing Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Systems/Cabinets, Software Solutions), By End-use (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high volume dispensing systems market is experiencing robust growth and is projected to reach a substantial USD 4.50 billion by 2030, with a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Key drivers of this market expansion include the increasing number of prescriptions, a growing disease burden, and recent technological advancements that enhance patient safety. The rising incidence of dispensing errors further boosts the demand for high volume dispensing systems.

Key Market Drivers:

Prescription Growth: The market is being propelled by an increasing number of prescriptions, as well as a rising disease burden, highlighting the critical need for efficient dispensing solutions.

The market is being propelled by an increasing number of prescriptions, as well as a rising disease burden, highlighting the critical need for efficient dispensing solutions. Technological Advancements: Recent technological advancements are driving the adoption of high volume dispensing systems, helping to improve patient safety and streamline prescription processing.

Recent technological advancements are driving the adoption of high volume dispensing systems, helping to improve patient safety and streamline prescription processing. Pharmacy Automation: The adoption of pharmacy automation systems in retail pharmacies for dispensing large volume medications is a key factor fueling the demand for high volume dispensing systems. The need for faster prescription processing and government funding for system installations in hospitals are additional growth drivers.

The adoption of pharmacy automation systems in retail pharmacies for dispensing large volume medications is a key factor fueling the demand for high volume dispensing systems. The need for faster prescription processing and government funding for system installations in hospitals are additional growth drivers. Inventory Management: High volume dispensing systems help reduce inventory discrepancies, making them a valuable asset in healthcare settings.

Market Segmentation:

Product Dominance: Systems/cabinets are leading the market, driven by the demand for effective pharmacy workflow and the growing emphasis on safe medication dispensing.

Systems/cabinets are leading the market, driven by the demand for effective pharmacy workflow and the growing emphasis on safe medication dispensing. Retail Pharmacy Growth: High volume dispensing systems in retail pharmacies accounted for 80.2% of the market in 2022 and are expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

North America currently dominates the market, with a revenue share of 54.8% in 2022. The region benefits from a large number of market players, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases.

The rising demand for patient safety, increasing adoption of pharmacy automation systems, and the need for faster prescription processing are propelling the global high volume dispensing systems market forward. Stay informed and competitive in this dynamic market by accessing the full report.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

