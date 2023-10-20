Perfusion Systems Market to Reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2032, Growing at 4.5% CAGR

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Perfusion Systems Market Size accounted for USD 1.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 1.9 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.



The perfusion systems market is transforming the medical field, providing cutting-edge and highly effective solutions for improved patient care. What exactly are perfusion systems? Perfusion systems are medical devices that mimic the flow of blood or other liquids through an organ or tissue in order to keep it healthy during surgery or research. The global market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2032. The perfusion systems market is critical in modern medicine because it provides advanced solutions that mimic important processes within the human body. These systems are essential for conserving and evaluating organs for transplantation, performing research, and assisting patients during complex surgeries. The market includes a diverse set of technologies and products intended for a variety of medical applications, such as cardiac, liver, and lung perfusion systems. The perfusion systems market is expanding due to rising demand for organ transplants and the development of novel medicinal therapies. These systems are critical for preserving organ viability and promoting medical research.

Key Points and Statistics on the Perfusion Systems Market:

The Global Perfusion Systems Market is set to reach a substantial USD 1.9 billion by 2032, with a robust 4.5% CAGR anticipated from 2023 to 2032

Leading the charge in 2022, North America seized a commanding 40% market share

In terms of components, the electrode segment clinched a noteworthy 38% market share in 2022

Exploring end-use, the lithium-ion sector claimed the top spot with a 47% market share in 2022

The surging demand for minimally invasive procedures is a pivotal driver, propelling the perfusion systems market's value and overall market performance





Perfusion Systems Market Coverage:

Market Perfusion Systems Market Perfusion Systems Market Size 2022 USD 1.3 Billion Perfusion Systems Market Forecast 2032 USD 1.9 Billion Perfusion Systems Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 4.5% Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Technique, By Component, By Application, By End-use, And By Geography Perfusion Systems Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Getinge AB, Sorin Group, XVIVO Perfusion AB, Organ Assist B.V., Spectrum Medical, Eurosets Srl, Waters Medical Systems LLC, SynCardia Systems, LLC, and Paragonix Technologies, Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Perfusion Systems Market Overview and Analysis:

The market for perfusion systems is dynamic and driven by a variety of factors. The rising prevalence of organ failure and the increasing necessity for organ transplantation are driving market growth. Furthermore, advances in medical research and technology, such as 3D printing and ex vivo perfusion, have raised demand for perfusion systems. Furthermore, the growing awareness of the need of organ preservation, as well as the expansion of medical tourism, are enhancing market possibilities. However, cost constraints, particularly in developing countries, might stifle market growth. Regulatory requirements, as well as the necessity for experienced employees to run perfusion systems, create additional hurdles. The increased demand for portable and compact perfusion systems, which allow for more flexible application in a variety of medical settings, further shapes market dynamics.

Latest Perfusion Systems Market Trends and Innovations:

Miniaturization trends are influencing the perfusion devices market, making devices more portable and user-friendly. Innovative treatments such as normothermic perfusion are gaining acceptance and improving organ preservation. The addition of automation, data analytics, and remote monitoring capabilities improves system performance even further. Furthermore, research into xenotransplantation and the utilization of perfusion systems for organ bioengineering show promise for future improvements. The development of perfusion devices with enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) features, enabling real-time decision-making during organ preservation, is another emerging trend in the perfusion systems market. Furthermore, the use of biocompatible and bioactive solutions for perfusion, as well as the investigation of personalized medical approaches, represents ongoing progress in this field, providing more efficient and individualized treatments for patients in need of organ transplants.

Major Growth Drivers of the Perfusion Systems Market:

The primary growth drivers include recent strides in extracorporeal circulation methodologies, escalating capital injections into healthcare infrastructure, surging requests for less invasive medical interventions, and the burgeoning exploration within regenerative medicine and tissue engineering have collectively ushered in a transformative era in the realm of medical innovation.

Key Challenges Facing the Perfusion Systems Industry:

Challenges include obstacles in upholding ideal perfusion states for diverse bodily organs, coupled with constrained reimbursement regulations for procedures related to perfusion, pose significant hurdles within the medical landscape.

Market Segmentation Insights:

Based on Technique:

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Based on Component:

Perfusion Pumps

Bioreactor Perfusion System

Oxygenators

Monitoring System

Heart-Lung Machine

Others

Based on Application

Cardiopulmonary Perfusion System

Ex-Vivo Organ Perfusion System

Cell Perfusion System



Based on End-use:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others



Overview by Region of the Perfusion Systems Market:

Regional differences exist in the perfusion systems market. North America is a key market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high demand for organ transplantation. Europe is close behind, with excellent medical research and a significant emphasis on organ preservation. The Asia-Pacific area is quickly expanding, owing to the rising prevalence of organ-related disorders and improved healthcare access. Latin America and the Middle East are burgeoning markets with considerable potential as healthcare systems evolve and public knowledge of organ transplantation grows. Each region has unique opportunities and difficulties, adding to the perfusion systems market's diverse landscape.

List of Key Players in the Global Market:

The notable companies in the market include Eurosets Srl Getinge AB, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Organ Assist B.V., Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Sorin Group, Spectrum Medical, SynCardia Systems, LLC, Terumo Corporation, Waters Medical Systems LLC, and XVIVO Perfusion AB.

