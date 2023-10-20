Skymark Tops Out as Tallest Residential Tower in Capital Region

RESTON, VA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 19, Clark Construction Group joined representatives from BXP to celebrate the topping out of Skymark Reston Town Center, the tallest mixed-use residential tower in the Capital Region. The project is part of the next phase of BXP’s new transit-oriented development that expands Reston Town Center in Fairfax County, Virginia. SCB is the project architect.

The residential high-rise will deliver 464 units and is built over a podium containing ground-floor retail, 44 loft-style residential units, and 80,000 square feet of office space across four stories. The building will also feature five levels of above- and below-grade parking.

“Clark thrives on delivering the largest and most complex projects that push the boundaries of engineering and construction,” said Terry Simon, division president with Clark Construction Group. “We look forward to the completion of another successful collaboration with long-time partner BXP to deliver this superstructure.”

Since breaking ground, concrete crews from Baker Concrete Construction have placed a combined 46,000 cubic yards of concrete to shape the 40-story tower. With this milestone complete, the team will shift its focus to completing the building envelope and interior work.

Skymark comes on the heels of the successful delivery of 1950 and 2000 Opportunity Way, the first two office buildings at the expansion of BXP’s Reston Town Center. In addition to the two office towers, the 1.1 million square foot development project includes street retail, a shared below-grade parking facility, a public plaza, and multiple outdoor amenity and green spaces.

“BXP is thrilled with the progress of this iconic landmark project in Reston,” said David Miller, senior vice president of construction at BXP.” This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the talented men and women who have worked tirelessly to get us to where we are today.”

Substantial completion for Skymark is slated for early 2025.

About Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group is one of the largest building and infrastructure companies in the United States. Our portfolio spans every major building market, from public to private, corporate to cultural, education to entertainment, and the infrastructure connecting it all – power, transit, water, and roadways. Since 1906, we’ve been delighting and delivering value to our clients and project partners, providing diverse opportunities for our team, and strengthening the communities where we live. With offices strategically located across the country, we pride ourselves on being a local builder with national reach. To learn more, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

