Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Leslie's, Inc. (LESL)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming November 7, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LESL) common stock between February 5, 2021 and July 13, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you suffered a loss on your Leslie's investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Leslies-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On July 13, 2023, Leslie’s released its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and disclosed a sales decline of 12%. The Company claimed that “customer surveys conducted towards the end of the quarter also indicated increased price sensitivity and that consumers entered the pool season with a greater than normal amount of chemicals leftover from last year.” Leslie’s also announced that its Chief Financial Officer was stepping down.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.82, or 29.6%, to close at $6.70 per share on July 14, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s growth was caused by customers over purchasing products to stockpile in case of a chemical shortage; (2) such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth; (3) the Company took advantage of chemical shortages by urging customers to stock up on the products because Leslie’s could not “guarantee availability” of chemicals in the future; and (4) any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Leslie's common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 7, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

