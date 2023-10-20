HACU Announces Eleven Honorees to be Recognized at 37th Annual Conference on Hispanic Higher Education, Oct. 28-30, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has announced 11 honorees will be recognized for their contributions to improving opportunities for college students. The awards will be presented during HACU’s 37th Annual Conference, “Championing Hispanic Higher Education Success: Diversifying Our Workforce and Strengthening America,” taking place October 28 – 30, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.



As the nation’s leading voice for Hispanic higher education and Hispanic-Serving Institutions, HACU has been a leader in securing the support of federal, corporate and higher education communities for programs and initiatives advancing Hispanic higher education. The Association’s efforts range from the nationally recognized HACU National Internship Program providing college students real world professional experience, to its HACU Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo preparing aspiring Hispanic leaders to advance through the administrative ranks of higher education. The Association’s programs, in tandem with advocacy efforts, have created pathways to federal, corporate and higher education careers for thousands of students into organizations seeking diversity in their workplace.

“HACU is fortunate to have many great supporters who fulfill our mission of advancing Hispanic student success, and our awards recognize their efforts,” said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. “These individuals and partners are crucial in creating and nurturing pathways forward and upward for Hispanics to succeed and excel in higher education and into the workforce. We offer our gratitude and congratulations to these honorees who have shown dedication, commitment, and support for the future of our country with their work.”

2023 HACU Hall of Champions Inductees:

Two honorees will be inducted into HACU's Hall of Champions, recognizing those who embody the mission of the Association through their exemplary efforts and contributions to higher education.

Devorah Lieberman, Ph.D., the University of La Verne’s 18th and first female president and recent HACU Governing Board member, has more than three decades of higher education experience. Prior to becoming president, Lieberman served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Wagner College in New York. Her awards and recognition include the ACE Bringing the World into the Classroom award, the Washington Center Higher Education Civic Engagement Award, and the TIAA-CREF Theodore M. Hesburgh Award for Excellence. Lieberman was named President of the Year by the Association of College Unions International and CEO/President of the Year by the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership. She has also received the Si Se Puede Award, Amistad Award, and the Las Mujeres de la Raza Award.

Norman Maldonado, M.D., was the seventh president of the University of Puerto Rico, overseeing management of UPR’s 11 campuses. Prior to that, he served as the director of the Office of Research and Planning for the Senate of Puerto Rico, while concurrently serving as the governor’s advisor for health care reform and liaison to the White House Health Care Reform panel. From 1988 to 1991, Maldonado managed the Internal Medicine Residency Program at the UPR Medical Sciences Campus after teaching in the department of hematology and practicing hematology at the UPR Medical School. From 1975 to 1985 he served as chancellor of the UPR Medical Sciences Campus.

2023 HACU Awards of Excellence:

Nine honorees will also be presented Awards of Excellence.

Michael Olivas, J.D., Ph.D., recipient of HACU’s Lifelong Leadership Award (posthumous award) for lifelong service to Hispanic higher education.

Emma Grace Hernández Flores, Ph.D., recipient of the President’s Award of Excellence for outstanding leadership and support of HACU’s mission.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT), recipient of the Exemplary Policy/Advocacy Leadership Award for exemplary leadership and support of HACU’s policy issues.

Hudson County Community College, recipient of the Outstanding HACU-Member Institution Award in recognition of excellence in support of HACU’s mission.

Universidad de Salamanca, recipient of the Exemplary International HACU-Member Institution Award in recognition of outstanding support of HACU’s international mission.

United Services Automobile Association (USAA), recipient of the Extraordinary Philanthropic Partner Award in recognition of excellence in support of HACU’s mission from a philanthropic partner.

Kia, recipient of the Outstanding Private Sector Partner Award in recognition of excellence in support of HACU’s mission from a corporate partner.

U.S. Department of State, recipient of the Outstanding Public Sector Partner Award in recognition of excellence in support of HACU’s mission from a federal partner.

José Antonio "Tony" Pérez, recipient of the Alicia Casanova Award in recognition of exemplary leadership and support of HACU’s mission.

Download a PDF of HACU 2023 Awardees here .

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters are in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento, California.