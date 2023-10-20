SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Veradigm Inc. of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit – (NASDAQ: MDRX)

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Veradigm Inc.:



On February 28, 2023, Veradigm disclosed that it “detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that have occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a mis-statement to reported revenues during those periods.” As a result, the Company reported that it expects “a reduction in revenue from continuing operations of approximately $20 million dollars in the aggregate from what it otherwise reported since the 3rd quarter of 2021 and expected to report for the 4th quarter of 2022.” The Company added that it is “continuing to evaluate the materiality of the mis-statement to determine if the full amount of this adjustment will flow through in the 4th quarter of 2022 or if prior periods will also require adjustment.” As a result, Veradigm revised its 2023 guidance downward and announced that it would not be filing its 2022 annual report on time. On this news, Veradigm’s share price fell $2.12, or 12.8%, to close at $14.49 per share on March 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors. Then, on March 22, 2023, Veradigm disclosed that it was expanding its “transaction testing and time periods to which they are being applied” to “ensure that any prior errors are fully quantified and corrected.” The Company further disclosed that the cumulative impact of its corrections “will increase to approximately $40 million” and that “the impact for 2021 will require a restatement of the Company’s financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.” The Company also decreased its 2023 revenue guidance. On this news, Veradigm’s stock price fell $0.39, or 2.9%, to close at $12.98 per share on March 22, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Veradigm investors. If you incurred a loss on your MDRX investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/veradigm-loss-submission-form/?id=52293&from=3

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

