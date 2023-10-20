Warehouse Robotics Market size is Projected to Reach $31.3 billion with a 16.41% CAGR by 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utilizing technology, software, and control systems to increase production is known as automation in a warehouse. It usually refers to tasks performed in warehouses or distribution centers with little human interaction. “The global warehouse robotics market size is expected to reach USD 31.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.51% during the forecast period (2022–2030),” states the Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/warehouse-robotics-market/request-sample

Key Drivers

A rising percentage of SKUs (stock-keeping units) is standard in the industry since new products are frequently released. To meet the long-tail expectations of their customers, more than 50% of organizations plan to strategically increase the number of inventory SKUs they have available over the projected period. Automated, efficient mini-load storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) can handle individual totes, cases, trays, and boxes while maximizing storage and freeing up valuable delivery and labor resources to keep up with this expansion.

Warehouses expand to meet the need for home delivery (or curbside delivery). There is potential for several e-commerce segments, with the most recent generation picking robots and AGVs. They seem to be incredibly well adapted for fulfillment operations involving large numbers of small orders for large SKU ranges scattered over large warehouse zones. Warehouses must scale up and satisfy the requirements for an intelligent, efficient, and automated warehouse due to the advent of always-on e-commerce, the need for speedier responses, and the desire to manage a more significant number of SKUs with fewer errors.

Growth Opportunities

As a result of the development of AMRs for warehouse and material management applications, businesses that provide warehouse robots now have a lucrative opportunity. AMRs are preferable to manual means of material movement like manned forklifts. These robots have safety sensors that prevent collisions from occurring. Their accuracy varies according to how well they function and how their choices affect productivity and security in diverse contexts. The location and surroundings may be calculated more or less accurately in AMRs, depending on the sensors and algorithms used. AMR technology advancements are also creating opportunities for AI integration in warehouse robots.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific Warehouse Robotics Market share will grow at a CAGR of 16.23% over the forecast period. During the outbreak, businesses in China that had previously used these robots in their warehouses found results. Primary Chinese e-commerce business JD.com has automated warehouses in Wuhan that operate a fleet of robotic trucks to deliver supplies to city dwellers who order online but are stuck at home. For instance, Geek+, a Chinese robotics company specializing in logistics automation for warehouses, industries, and supply chains, unveiled the 8-meter-tall flexible arm robot RoboShuttle RS8-DA in 2021.

North America will proliferate at a CAGR of 15.92%, accounting for USD 6 billion by 2030. The growth of e-commerce, technological advancements that have made robots better and smaller, lower prices, and a labor shortage in some industries are the primary forces behind the increased employment of robots in North American warehouses and distribution centers. In contrast, a rise in both high- and low-skill occupations, including management positions on the one end and vocations that assist or look after others on the other, is being observed. Several retailers in North America are collaborating with technology firms to co-develop robots that might be deployed in retail establishments to assist customers in finding the items they are looking for.

Key Highlights

The Storage section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 15.27% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global warehouse robotics market is segmented into Industrial Robots, Sortation Systems, Conveyors, Palletizers, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, and Mobile Robots. The Mobile Robots (AGVs and srs) section is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.72% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the global warehouse robotics market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. APAC exceeds the rest of the world.

Competitive Players in the Market

ABB Limited

TGW Logistics Group GMBH

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (Aethon Incorporation)

InVia Robotics Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Omron Adept Technologies

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Yaskawa Motoman)

Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG)

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Geek+ Inc.

Market News

In 2022, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, jointly with NiAT, launched its first VSAT service on the ST Engineering iDirect Evolution platform, ACTIVATE. The ACTIVATE system is an IP-based satellite communications platform that is open, effective, and easily scalable and was developed to provide the highest quality broadband access for various markets.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Segmentation

By Type

Industrial Robots

Sortation Systems

Conveyors

Palletizers

Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS)

Mobile Robots (AGVs and srs)

By Function

Storage

Packaging

Trans-shipments

Others

By End-user

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Retail

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/warehouse-robotics-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt Ltd. provides actionable market research data, specially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.