Ethema Health Comments on Director O'Bireck Passing

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema”, “GRST” or the “Company”) reports news today that one of its long serving Directors has passed away. Mr. John O’Bireck passed away October 19, 2023 after a rapidly progressing cancer illness. The Company is forever indebted to Mr. O’Bireck, who was appointed to the Board of Directors on November 2, 2015. The Company will begin the process to replace Mr. O’Bireck.

Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “We are truly thankful to John and his supporting family for his dedication and guidance over the last eight years. He was a very fine person and he will be missed greatly. On behalf of the other Board Members and all Shareholders we would like to offer our condolences to John’s family.”