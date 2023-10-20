NANBAN VENTURES LLC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation into NANBAN VENTURES LLC and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of state and federal securities laws involving Nanban Ventures LLC and several related individuals and entities including Gopala Krishnan, Manivannan, Sakthivel, Palani Gounder, GSM Eternal LLC, Himalayan Fintech LLC, and Centum Fintech LLC for engaging in an alleged “ponzi” scheme and for disseminating false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information to investors (the “Nanban Investigation”). Details of the alleged fraud were published in a report by Hindenburg Research entitled, “Nanban Ventures: With ‘Friends’ Like These…,” on October 17, 2023.

If you have information that could assist in the Nanban Investigation or if you are an Nanban investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE.

You can also contact attorneys Eric Lechtzin or Marc Edelson of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844/563-5550 or via e-mail at elechtzin@edelson-law.com or medelson@edelson-law.com.

THE WRONGDOING: The individuals, through the “Nanban” companies, raised at least $129.7 million by using allegedly fraudulent securities offerings.

THE REVELATION: The parties made multiple alleged misrepresentations and omissions to investors by falsely claiming to have developed a proprietary options trading method that never loses money and outperforms the market. On October 5, 2023, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed a Complaint against the above-referenced parties alleging a variety of legal claims.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-563-5550 or 215-867-2399

Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com or medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.