Flash News: OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau to Speak at AIM Summit - Dubai Edition

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 21, 2023.



OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau to Speak at AIM Summit - Dubai Edition

OKX's Chief Innovation Officer, Jason Lau, will participate on a speaking panel at the AIM Summit - Dubai Edition on October 31 from 2:25 pm - 3:00 pm (GMT+4). The panel, "Safekeeping digital assets: Advancements in custody solutions for widespread adoption," includes participants from Komainu, Laser Digital and Ledger Enterprise.

Established in 2015, AIM Summit has quickly become a leading gathering for alternative investment management. The summit serves as a nexus for investors and managers from various sectors of the alternative investment industry, including hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, private debt, digital assets, and fintech, to connect with global industry leaders. AIM Summit aspires to cultivate a dynamic platform for discourse on investment developments, global market conditions, and the latest trends.

