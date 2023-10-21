Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Apple HomePod Users of Consumer Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Apple HomePod Users to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is currently representing consumers in a class action against Apple for allegedly unlawfully recording users through its Siri voice assistant. The case is Lopez et al. v. Apple Inc., No. 4:19-cv-04577-JSW (N.D. Cal.) and is currently pending in the Northern District of California. If you purchased an Apple HomePod, you may be part of this case and have a claim.

If you are or previously were an Apple HomePod user, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7272 or via email to Alesandra Greco (agreco@lowey.com).

