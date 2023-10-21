HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC (HE) 2-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm Before Oct. 23rd Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) equity and bond investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Feb. 28, 2019 – Aug. 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 23, 2023

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that, unknown to investors, (1) Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed, and (2) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the company’s inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires.

On Aug. 12, 2023 (after historic wildfires broke out in Maui, killing dozens of people and causing billions of dollars of damage), The Washington Post reported that “[b]efore the Maui wildfires, Hawaiian Electric did not have a plan – adopted widely in California and other states – to shut off power in certain lines in advance of dangerous winds.” According to the Post “Hawaiian Electric was aware that a power shut-off was an effective strategy, documents show, but had not adopted it as part of its fire-mitigation plans, according to the company and two former power and energy officials interviewed by The Washington Post.” Citing a former member of the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission, the Post reported that the decision to avoid shutting off power “is reflective of the utility’s struggles to bolster its aging and vulnerable infrastructure against wildfires[.]”

Then, on Aug. 16, 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that Hawaiian Electric is in talks with restructuring firms and is exploring options to address its financial and legal challenges arising from the Maui wildfires.

The next day, the WSJ reported that, while knowing of wildfire threats, Hawaiian Electric spent less than $245,000 between 2019 and 2022 on Maui wildfire-specific projects.

This news drove the price of Hawaiian Electric shares and bonds sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Hawaiian Electric misled investors about its operational safeguards necessary to comply with state safety requirements,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

