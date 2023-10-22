Sutro Biopharma Announces Presentation of Data for Luveltamab Tazevibulin (luvelta) from the Phase 1 Dose-Expansion Study in Endometrial Cancers at ESMO 2023

- Luvelta demonstrated encouraging preliminary anti-tumor activity (29% response rate) in late-stage patients with recurrent/relapsed endometrial cancer with tumor proportion score (TPS) >25% FolRα expression –



- Safety profile was consistent with prior data in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced initial results from a Phase 1 dose-expansion study of luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta), a novel Folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC, in patients with endometrial cancer, in a mini oral presentation at the 2023 European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Madrid, Spain.

Initial data from the Phase 1 dose-expansion study of luvelta were presented by Bhavana Pothurri, M.D., Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Director, Gynecologic Oncology Research at NYU Langone, Perlmutter Cancer Center.

Advanced endometrial cancer is the only gynecologic malignancy with increasing incidence and mortality in both the US and Europe1. Estimated incidence in the EU: 92,746 pts with 23,047 deaths (2022)2 and in the US: 66,000 pts with 13,030 deaths (2023)3.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to present these encouraging early data at ESMO this year,” said Anne Borgman, M.D., Sutro’s Chief Medical Officer. “The late-stage endometrial cancer treatment landscape is still evolving. With checkpoint inhibitors moving to first line, single agent chemotherapy with response rates in the 15% range4 may once again be the default therapy for patients whose tumors recur. We are optimistic that luvelta may be able to address this tremendous unmet need with a new targeted treatment option, given endometrial cancer expresses FolRα, along with the manageable tolerability profile and preliminary anti-tumor activity seen in the trial.”

FolRα is a validated anti-tumor target in ovarian cancer that is overexpressed in endometrial cancer compared with normal tissue5. As presented in June 2023 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology, luvelta has already demonstrated compelling preliminary efficacy and safety in patients with a broad range of FolRα-expressing recurrent epithelial ovarian cancers (EOC) in a Phase 1 dose escalation/expansion study.

ESMO Presentation Highlights:

17 patients were enrolled and initial data were presented on 16 patients with at least one post baseline scan

Luvelta demonstrated encouraging preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with FolRα-expressing endometrial cancer In patients with TPS >25% FolRα expression (n=7): Confirmed partial response (PR) was seen in 29% (2/7) Disease Control Rate (DCR) was 86% (6/7) In patients with TPS ≥1% FolRα expression (n=16): Confirmed PR was seen in 19% (3/16) DCR was 69% (11/16)

Consistent with previous reported luvelta safety results, the most common adverse event was neutropenia; no new safety signals were observed



The Presentation will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.sutrobio.com.

