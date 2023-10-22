Green Carbon Market Size Worth $32.9 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 11.9%: AMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Green Carbon Market by Source (Biomass, Environmental), by Application (Supercapacitor, Fuel Cell, Lithium-ion Batteries, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2031" As per the report, the global green carbon industry generated $16.8 million in 2025 and is projected to garner $32.9 million by 2031, with a notable CAGR of 11.9% between year 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive examination of evolving market trends, primary market segments, significant areas for investment, the value chain, regional overview, and the competitive situation.

Prime determinants of growth:

The global green carbon market is expanding rapidly due to a surge in demand for consumer goods, an increase in composition of toxic chemicals and gases releasing from transport vehicles, industries, and other sources, rise in population, and rapid industrialization and urbanization. However, the lack of skilled labor and high cost of green carbon restrict the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in adoption of Li-ion batteries in various domains and advancements in research and development activities will provide remunerative growth opportunities for the market in future.

The biomass segment to rule the roost:

On the basis of source, the biomass segment generated the major share in 2025 accounting for more than four-fifths of the global green carbo market revenue and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe. The same segment would cite the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the surge in awareness for sustainable activities along with rapid shift towards sustainable energy sources.

The lithium-ion batteries segment to retain its dominance

By application, the lithium-ion batteries segment garnered the major share in 2025 contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe. Also, the same segment would cite the noteworthy CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining momentum due to a surge in adoption of the batteries in the renewable energy domain along with the surge in demand for plug-in electric vehicles.

Europe to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe

By region, Europe garnered the major share in 2025 contributing to more than two-fifths of the global green carbon market in 2025 and is estimated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The same region would portray the notable CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031. Among the countries in the region, Germany stands out as the most favorable market due to its heightened biomass production. A 2021 report from Germany Bioenergy reveals that approximately 55% of renewable energy is derived from biomass sources, potentially alleviating concerns about the availability of raw materials for green carbon production in the European region.



Top players in the global green carbon market:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Clean Energy Systems

Enviva

Alstorm

Orsted A/S

Drax

Charm Industrial

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

TEIJIN LIMITED

Vatenfall AB

The report examines the prominent participants in the GLOBAL green carbon market. These frontrunners have implemented diverse strategies, including expansion, new products launch, partnerships, and more, to enhance their market reach and strengthen their standing within the industry. The report proves valuable in assessing the business performance, operational segments, product offerings, and advancements made by each market participant.

