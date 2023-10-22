Plastic Films & Sheets Market worth $182.5 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.4%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Plastic Films & Sheets Market is projected to grow from USD 140.0 billion in 2023 to USD 182.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028. as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The plastic films & sheets market is mainly driven by the increased demand across various end-use industries Moreover, it is also driven by rapid globalization & urbanization.

List of Key Players in Plastic Films & Sheets Market:

Amcor PLC (Switzerland) Berry Global Group, Inc. (US) Sabic (Saudi Arabia) Toray Industries, Inc. (Tokyo) Sealed Air Corporation (US) Uflex (India) Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan) Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India) Dupont Teijin Films (US) Oben Holding Group (Peru)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Plastic Films & Sheets Market:

Drivers: Rising demand for bi-axially oriented films. Restraints: Matured western European markets. Opportunity: Positive outlook for specialty films. Challenges: Recyclability of plastics.

Key Findings of the Study:

LLDPE accounted for the largest share amongst other material types in the plastic films and sheets market. Packaging segment accounted for the largest market share amongst applications in the plastic films & sheets market. APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the gas separation membranes market during the forecast period.

PA (polyamide) plastic films and sheets are high-performance materials with exceptional mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and versatility. Widely used in industries like packaging, automotive, and electronics, they provide crucial benefits such as moisture and oxygen barrier properties, durability, and lightweight strength. These materials enable businesses to create reliable products for diverse applications, ensuring quality, durability, and cost-efficiency in various sectors.

The packaging end-use industry is a pivotal segment in the plastic films and sheets market. These materials play a vital role in packaging solutions due to their versatility, barrier properties, and cost-effectiveness. They are employed in flexible packaging, ensuring the protection and preservation of food, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The growing demand for sustainable packaging materials further drives innovation in this sector, with eco-friendly alternatives gaining prominence. As consumer preferences evolve, the packaging industry continues to rely on plastic films and sheets for delivering attractive, functional, and environmentally responsible packaging solutions.

Based on type, the plastic films & sheets market has been segmented into LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BOPP, CPP, PVC, PES, PA, others. LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene) plastic films and sheets are vital materials in numerous industries due to their exceptional properties. These materials are characterized by their flexibility, resilience, and chemical resistance. LLDPE films and sheets are widely employed in the packaging sector, serving as the foundation for plastic bags, stretch wraps, and pouches, ensuring product protection and containment. In agriculture, they find application in greenhouse covers, mulch films, and pond liners due to their durability and ability to resist moisture and chemicals.

Based on application, the plastic films & sheets market has been segmented into stretch films, shrink films, bags, pouches, wraps, others. Stretch films are specialized plastic films are known for their stretchability and elastic recovery properties, allowing them to tightly wrap and secure loads during transit or storage. They enhance product protection, reduce damage, and minimize the need for additional packaging materials. Stretch films are widely used in industries like logistics, manufacturing, and retail for palletizing, bundling, and protecting goods. Their ability to optimize packaging efficiency and cost-effectiveness makes them an integral component in supply chain management and contributes to improving overall operational efficiency.

