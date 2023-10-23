Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Size to Surpass USD 20.5 Billion by 2032

Newark, Oct. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 9.5 Billion in 2022 heart attack diagnostics market will reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2032. The primary risk factor for heart attacks is adopting harmful lifestyle choices, such as poor eating habits. A high body mass index, smoking, being sedentary, and having a high prevalence of chronic illnesses including diabetes and hypertension are additional risk factors.



Report Coverage Details

Key Insight of the Heart Attack Diagnostics Market



North America emerged as the most significant market, with 44% market revenue share in 2022.



North America dominated the market, with a market share of around 44% in 2022. This is caused by factors like the general obesity crisis, smoking, and bad lifestyle decisions that can result in heart attacks and other related issues. Product launches and approvals by the key players contribute to their dominance in the market.



The electrocardiogram segment accounted for the largest market share of 39% in 2022.



The electrocardiogram segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 39% in 2022. The number of patients with chronic heart failure, the rising need for advanced cardiovascular treatment due to increased tobacco use, obesity, coronary heart disease, and the adoption of a poor diet that raises cholesterol levels are some of the factors that are anticipated to fuel the segment's growth.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising Prevalence of CDVs



Cardiovascular disease prevalence is a complicated problem influenced by a number of variables, including genetic susceptibility, environmental exposures, and dietary habits. The risk of cardiovascular disease can be increased by these factors, which can also lead to high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes. For example, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for 17.9 million deaths worldwide each year, making them the leading cause of mortality, according to WHO 2021. Heart and blood vessel diseases such as coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other ailments are together referred to as cardiovascular diseases, or CVDs. More than four out of every five deaths from CVD are caused by heart attacks and strokes, with a third happening before the age of 70.



Restraint: Lack of Skilled Workers



One major constraint to the expansion of the heart attack diagnostics market is the requirement for more skilled professionals in the healthcare sector. For example, by 2030, the World Health Organisation (WHO) projects that there will be a 13 million shortfall of medical personnel globally. The market demand for these products is expected to decline due to the shortage of medical professionals who are certified to use medical equipment and perform diagnostic tests.



Some of the major players operating in the heart attack diagnostics market are:



• F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Hitachi Medical Systems

• GE Healthcare

• Schiller AG

• Siemens Healthineers

• HeartFlow

• Beckman Coulter

• Medtronic

• Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc

• Midmark Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Test:



• Electrocardiogram

• Angiogram

• Blood Tests

• Computerized Cardiac Tomography

• Others



By Region



• Asia Pacific (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



