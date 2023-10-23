WISeKey and the ONUART Foundation Presented at the II GLOBAL DIALOGUE "Towards the World of One Humanity: The Role of AI" event held at the Palais Des Nations in Geneva

Provided an insightful update on the "OneHumanityID.CH" project

GENEVA – October 23, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that in cooperation with the ONUART Foundation recently provided an insightful update on the "OneHumanityID.CH" project at the II GLOBAL DIALOGUE "Towards the World of One Humanity: The Role of AI," held at the Palais Des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

This groundbreaking Digital Identity platform, rooted in WISeKey's pioneering "WISeID" technology, is a direct result of the strategic collaboration between the two organizations.

The "One Humanity ID" initiative is a clarion call for global citizens to rally behind the vision of a unified "One Humanity World." This transformative global infrastructure is meticulously crafted to place individuals at the forefront of the international system. As we navigate the complexities of the artificial intelligence era, establishing a worldwide framework that empowers individuals to secure their digital presence and maximize their potential becomes imperative. This innovative structure is firmly grounded in the principles of Human Rights. By joining the "One Humanity ID" platform, members magnify our collective influence, converting shared goals into tangible outcomes and playing an instrumental role in shaping a harmonious world enriched by creativity and collaborative spirit.

WISeID represents the cutting edge in safeguarding personal and corporate identities online, facilitating secure digital interactions. This dynamic digital identity system protects email communication, endows digital signatures with legal credibility, and fortifies security through dual-factor authentication and single sign-on capabilities. Embedded in the WISeKey/OISTE Trust, WISeID employs blockchain technology to disseminate identity credentials and forge interconnected ecosystems. Additionally, WISeID streamlines online KYC onboarding, OTP verification, and "hands-free" secure access via QR-Code scans with the "My WISeID" mobile app, eliminating the necessity for password input. It also furnishes digital signing services for documents and complies with OpenID Connect and OAUTH2 protocols, facilitating seamless integration to bolster cloud application security.

Individuals can readily access WISeID as a web service via the WISeID.com trust services portal, a platform where they can establish their digital identities and immediately enjoy its advantages. Concurrently, corporations have the opportunity to offer digital identities to their workforce or clientele through comprehensive identity management services. Notably, wiseid.com empowers businesses to incorporate WISeID accounts into their existing digital infrastructure, reaping the rewards of enhanced authentication and digital signature services.

The "One Humanity ID" platform beckons global participation and is readily accessible via https://onehumanityworld.ch.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

