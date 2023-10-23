Lubricants Market Size Will Attain USD 161.13 Billion by 2032 Registering a Promising CAGR of 2.6% - Exclusive Report by The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 124.65 Billion in 2022 lubricants market will reach USD 161.13 Billion by 2032. Almost all lubricants contain additives to improve performance. Lubricant performance is heavily influenced by a number of vital factors. The viscosity and density of a lubricant are its two most important properties according to lubrication theory. To keep the bodies from making direct contact, every lubrication technique seeks to separate the rubbing surfaces with a lubricant layer.



Key Insight of the Lubricants Market



Asia Pacific emerged as the most significant market, with a 35.22% market revenue share in 2022.



Asia Pacific dominated the market, with a market share of around 35.22% in 2022. Lucrative trends in the automotive business are being seen in the Asia-Pacific area. A growing number of nations, including China, India, and Japan, are making investments in their automotive industries as a result of the public's increasing need for personal vehicles.



The engine oil segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 56.87% in 2022.



In 2022, the engine oil segment led the market, accounting for about 56.87% of the market. Lubricants are necessary for engine oil to function effectively. To lessen the friction and heat generated

in the engine, lubricants are required. Lubricant oils are created specifically to meet the demands of an automobile engine.



The automotive segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 62.08% in 2022.



In 2022, the automotive segment led the market, accounting for about 62.08% of the market. The demand for passenger cars has increased in accordance with rising per capita income. Due to technology developments, commercial vehicle demand has surged in several nations. Lubricants are crucial for minimising damage to the engine and other parts of the car.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Wide range of application



Many industries, including the automotive and industrial production sectors, require lubricants. As a result, the use of lubricants in various applications has increased significantly. In many emerging nations, the industrial base is growing quickly, and businesses are using a wide variety of machinery to satisfy their daily output needs. A greater quantity of raw materials is required due to the rising consumer goods demand. The oil and lubricant may work well together.



Restraint: The fluctuating cost of raw materials



Various raw materials need to be used in the production of lubricants. The price of these raw materials varies depending on the macroeconomic and microeconomic conditions of the nation. As a result, changes in the price of these raw materials have an impact on the expansion of the lubricants market.



Some of the major players operating in the lubricants market are:



• British Petroleum

• Chevron Corp.

• ExxonMobil Corp.

• JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.

• Lukoil

• Pennzoil

• Philips 66 Company

• Quaker Chemical Corp.

• Royal Dutch Shell Co.

• Sinopec Corp.

• Total S.A



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Hydraulic Fluids

• Engine Oil

• Metalworking Fluids

• Greases

• Gear Oil

• Others



By Application:



• Industrial

• Automotive

• Others



By Region



• Asia Pacific (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



