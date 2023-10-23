Jaan Liitmäe to Become the New Member of the Supervisory Board of Bigbank

The shareholders of Bigbank AS elected Jaan Liitmäe as the new Supervisory Board member of Bigbank AS. Jaan Liitmäe's term of office as a member of the Supervisory Board starts on 23 October 2023 and lasts until 22 October 2025.

Jaan Liitmäe has a higher education in economics from the University of Tartu. Since 2019, Jaan Liitmäe has been working as a member of the management board of OÜ Domus FND and as a member of the management board of Citylife OÜ, a real estate consulting company. Jaan Liitmäe has years of banking experience, he has worked in various positions at Swedbank AS from 1997 to 2008, was a member of the Management Board of DNB Pank AS from 2008 to 2017 and acted as the branch manager of Estonian branch of AS Citadele banka from 2017 to 2019.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is based on Estonian capital and focuses on loans and deposits for private and corporate customers. In addition to its activities in Estonia, Bigbank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria and also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total balance sheet exceeds 1.9 billion euros.



