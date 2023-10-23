Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc: S&P Global Ratings has revised the outlook on Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc from negative to stableand the ratings were affirmed 

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc



Stock Exchange Release

23 October 2023 at 8.00

On October 20th 2023, S&P Global Ratings has revised the outlook on Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, the central credit institution of Savings Banks Group, from negative to stable and affirmed the short- and long-term ratings A- / A-2.

The previous rating change took place in May 2020.

The S&P release is enclosed in pdf-format, and it will be published in www.saastopankki.fi.

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, Managing Director Savings Banks Union Coop

karri.alameri@saastopankki.fi

+358 45 656 5250





Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment services and issuance of payment cards.









