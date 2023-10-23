Middle East Conveyor Belts Market Soars with 4.6% CAGR, Enroute to US$ 338.791 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middle East conveyor belts market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033. This industry is currently valued at US$ 216.08 billion, and by 2033, it is predicted to reach US$ 338.791 billion.



Conveyor belt sales in the Middle East have a bright future and sustained development potential. Also, conveyor system demand was driven by the region's developing industrial sectors, including manufacturing, mining, and logistics.

Infrastructure improvements, increased industry automation, and the demand for effective material handling solutions are the leading market expansion drivers. The industry was predicted to grow significantly due to developments in conveyor belt technologies that boost toughness, security, and energy efficiency.

Driving Forces behind the Middle East's Thriving Conveyor Belts Market

The region's thriving industrial sector, especially in construction, mining, and manufacturing, demands efficient material handling solutions, leading to increased adoption of conveyor systems.

The push for automation and technological advancements in conveyor belt designs has enhanced productivity and reduced labor costs. Moreover, government initiatives to modernize infrastructure and boost economic development contribute to the market's expansion.

The rising emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency compels the adoption of eco-friendly conveyor solutions. These combined factors are propelling the Middle East conveyor belts market forward.

Challenges and Restraints Facing the Middle East's Conveyor Belts Industry

The economic fluctuations in the region can impact industrial activities and infrastructure projects, leading to reduced demand for conveyor belts. Geopolitical tensions and conflicts may disrupt supply chains and hinder the Middle East conveyor belt market growth.

Environmental concerns and regulations may push industries to explore alternative solutions or adopt sustainable practices, affecting the demand for conveyor belts. The emergence of new technologies and automation in industries could pose challenges to traditional conveyor belt systems. Also, the availability of cheap imported conveyor belts from other regions may create pricing pressures for local manufacturers

Regional Outlook

The Middle East conveyor belt market is witnessing significant growth due to the region's leading industrial sector and infrastructure development. Also, the expanding oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing industries compel the demand for efficient material handling solutions, propelling the conveyor belt market forward.

The growth in e-commerce and logistics sectors boosts the demand for conveyor systems in warehouses and distribution centres.

Countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are key contributors to the market expansion as they continue to invest in various industries and modernize their facilities. Moreover, adopting advanced technologies, such as automation and IoT integration, also fosters the demand for innovative conveyor systems.

Challenges such as volatile oil prices and geopolitical tensions may impact the Middle East conveyor belts market’s growth. The Middle East conveyor belt manufacturers are focusing on providing durable, energy-efficient, and sustainable conveyor belt solutions to fulfill the Middle East's evolving industrial landscape requirements.

Key Takeaways

From 2023 to 2033, the medium weight category's market share is estimated to increase to 49.10%.

Mining category is anticipated to garner a 24.7% market share in the application segment between 2023 and 2033.

“The Middle East is experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization, and this trend is expected to continue. As a result, the demand for conveyor belts across various industries, such as mining, manufacturing, and logistics, is likely to increase. Government support and collaborations can help companies meet this growing demand more effectively.” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The Middle East conveyor belts market had a fair amount of rivalry. Conveyor belt demand was fueled by the region's expanding industrialization and infrastructure initiatives in industries including mining, manufacturing, and logistics.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Al Kuwaiti Industrial Solutions

Arabian Universal

Bridgestone Corporation

ContiTech AG (Continental AG)

Derby Conveyor Belts Industry and Trade Inc.

FaBa Commercial Services

Fenner Dunlop Conveyor Belting

Kale Conveyor

Phoenix Conveyor Belts Systems GmbH

Schieffer Magam Industries Ltd.

Semperit AG Holding

Ziligen A.S.

Established and global corporations aggressively competed for market share with local producers, offering various conveyor belt products and solutions. The Middle East conveyor belt manufacturers were better positioned to compete in this cutthroat market with cutting-edge products, effective distribution networks, and top-notch customer service.

Novel Advancements

Bridgestone and AWS partnered in August 2022 to focus on platform development and the launch of new client solutions.

Continental introduced the LD-Master L5 Traction Construction Tire in September 2022.

Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

Metal-reinforced Rubber Conveyor Belts

Fabric-reinforced Rubber Conveyor Belts

Plastic Conveyor Belts



By Cover Type:

Conductive Conveyor Belt

Abrasion-resistant Conveyor

Heat- & Flame- Resistant Conveyor

Oil-resistant Conveyor Belt

By Weight:

Lightweight

Medium-weight

Heavyweight



By Application:

Mining

Food Production Industry

Commercial

Construction Industry

Electricity Generating Stations

Automotive Industry

Chemical & Fertilisers

Packaging Industry

By Region:

The Middle East



Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

