Insect Pest Control Market Size Will Expand USD 25.28 BN by 2030

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 15.23 billion in 2020 global insect pest control market will reach USD 25.28 billion in 2030. The management or regulation of a pest species is known as pest control. It is the process of managing and controlling the spread of pests utilising a variety of tactics. Using this technique, one can safeguard against pest exposure to citizens and wood, crops, and other agricultural products. Products for controlling insects are used in various settings, including industrial settings, residential buildings, animals, and commercial and non-commercial institutions. Large end-users like hospitals, hotels, airports, offices in commercial organisations, businesses, and manufacturing facilities are driving the demand for insect pest control. The market is also benefiting from the presence of storage and transportation facilities, nonprofit organisations, and public spaces.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2030 USD 25.28 billion CAGR 30% No. of Pages in Report 229 Segments Covered Insect type, control method, application, and regions Drivers Climate change impact on insect proliferation Opportunities Use of IoT and AI-based technologies in insect pest control Restraints Lack of uniform guidelines

Key Insight of the Global Insect Pest Control Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Due to increased residential and commercial applications, North America dominates the insect pest control market.



The insect type segment is divided into termites, bedbugs, cockroaches, mosquitoes, flies, & ants. The termites segment dominated the market with a market share of around 32% in 2020.



The control method segment is divided into biological, chemical, and physical. Over the forecast period, the biological segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 32%.



The application segment is divided into residential, commercial & industrial, livestock farms, and other applications. In 2020, the commercial and industrial segment dominated the market, accounting for around 40% of global revenue.



Advancement in market



The public's worry over the insects is growing, and inquiries about the problem have been made to hotels, transportation providers, and local governments. According to pest treatment business Rentokil, the UK experienced a 65% increase in bedbug occurrences in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period the previous year. Luton Council also advised locals on addressing an outbreak this week after fielding an "alarming number" of bedbug-related phone calls. Bedbug identification is possible thanks to new monitoring equipment created by a UK startup company called Spotta. The Spotta gadget is a little plastic container filled with a pheromone compound that attracts bedbugs. A tiny camera takes an image of any bugs that crawl inside and uploads it to the internet.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Impact of climate change on the growth of insects.



According to the WHO publication "Public Health Significance of Urban Pest," climate change would increase the number of flying insects. In a statement issued, the World Health Organisation predicted that fly populations will rise by 244% by 2080. According to the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International, the Asian tiger mosquito, mostly found in Asian countries including Indonesia, Nepal, India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam, has spread quickly to 28 countries in the past ten years.



Restraints: The absence of consistent rules.



During the projection period, operational limitations, a lack of uniform regulations, and protracted approvals would all hinder the growth of the insect pest management market.



Opportunities: Use of IoT and AI-based technologies for insect pest management.



Biological agents, chemical insecticides, light traps, and synthetic pheromones are just a few of the technologies combined to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of insect pest management through AI and IoT. This multi-step procedure is known as integrated pest management (IPM). The ability to operate in remote, hard-to-reach regions without interfering with facility operations and low service costs are two factors that have increased the adoption of many trending technologies, like AI.



Challenges: Bugs are getting more resistant to chemical substances.



Insect species can become insecticide-resistant if they are repeatedly exposed to larger quantities of their active ingredients, even though pesticides are useful for controlling insects. For instance, flies are highly resistant to all types of pesticides due to poor pesticide management. The Centre for Integrated Insect Management claims that over 600 insect species have evolved chemical resistance.



Some of the major players operating in the global insect pest control market are:



• Adama

• BASF

• Bayer

• Ecolab

• FMC Corporation

• Rentokil Initial Group

• Rollins, Inc.

• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Syngenta

• Terminix



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Insect Type



• Termites

• Bedbugs

• Cockroaches

• Mosquitoes

• Flies

• Ants



By Control Method



• Biological

• Chemical

• Physical



By Application



• Residential

• Commercial & Industrial

• Livestock Farms

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



