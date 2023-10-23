Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size Is Surpassing USD 15.9 Billion by 2032, Growing at Projected 6.1% CAGR

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 8.8 billion refrigerated display cases market will reach USD 15.9 billion by 2032. The commercial food service sector's growing requirement for energy-efficient refrigerated cases has made ongoing research and development in RDC technologies necessary. Rising food safety concerns and increasing regulatory compliances primarily drive the market expansion for refrigerated display cases. Some constraints limiting the growth of the refrigerated display case market are growing environmental concerns, low awareness, and restricted acceptance in less developed regions. Leading market competitors are creating energy efficient RDCs in various types and designs to meet the growing needs of the commercial food industry owing to technology improvements.



Get more insights from the 230-page market research report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13773



Europe to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to have the essential refrigerated display cases market share. The rising urbanization and the increasing per capita income in the region is expected to be the major growth factor for the refrigerated display cases market. Furthermore, a well-established and developed food and beverages sector in the European region also contributes to the market's growth.



The plug-in segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.69 billion.



The plug-in segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.69 billion. The plug-in segment has been increasing owing to its ease of installation and flexibility. Furthermore, the segment is being driven by the growing demand for bottled and aerated drinks.



The vertical segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.34 billion.



The vertical segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.34 billion. Vertical refrigerated display cases, which have small floor spaces and a growing variety, are becoming increasingly popular since they are inexpensive to maintain and portable.



Custom Requirements can be requested for this report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13773



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Growth in the food and beverages industry



One of the primary factors fostering a favourable market outlook is the food and beverage (F&B) industry's significant growth. Fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, milk, cheese, yoghurt, butter, ham, meat, turkey, chicken, fish, lobsters, soft drinks, bottled water, beer, wines, cakes, pastries, and other bakery items are all frequently stored and displayed in refrigerator display cases. Moreover, another element driving growth is the increased demand for packaged and processed foods brought on by changing consumer lifestyles and busy schedules.



Restraint: Initial high cost



Advanced refrigerated display case installations and purchases might come with a hefty upfront cost. Smaller retailers or companies with tighter resources may be discouraged from implementing these technologies at this expense. Longer payback periods resulting from initial costs may further impede the general adoption of these cases in various industry groups.



Opportunity: Increasing demand for commercial food services sector



The commercial food service industry's growing requirement for energy-efficient refrigerated cases has made ongoing research and development in refrigerated display case technologies necessary. Growing regulatory compliances and worries about food safety are anticipated to present growth prospects for refrigerated display cases.



Challenge: Maintenance and services



Refrigerated display cases need regular maintenance and servicing for optimum functionality and food safety. For organizations, especially smaller ones, the complexity of these systems and the requirement for specialized technical expertise can present difficulties. Problems with maintenance can lead to downtime, increased running expenses, and even supply chain disruptions, all of which can hinder the expansion of the market as a whole.



Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13773



Some of the major players operating in the refrigerated display cases market are:



● Hoshizaki International

● Metalfrio Solutions S.A

● Epta S.p.a Refrigeration

● aht cooling systems gmbh

● Lennox International

● Dover Corporation

● Illinois Tool Works Inc.

● Hussmann Corporation

● Frigoglass S.A.I.C

● Verco Limited



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Semi Plug-In

● Plug-In

● Remote



By Design:



● Hybrid

● Vertical

● Horizontal



About the report:



The global refrigerated display cases market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com