Grant Management Software Market Size, Share, Competitive Insights, Precise Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Grant Management Software Market size is valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Grant management software is a program or application that supports fund-seeking organizations such as non-profits and universities in administering and automating the grant process.

Growing demand for grant management software among businesses to simplify the application process, and expanding usage of software for collecting complex online data are some of the key factors expected to fuel the demand for grant management software across the globe. Moreover, grant management software is being adopted at a quick pace by various federal and non-federal organizations to deal with their grants.

Besides this, the programming additionally assists organizations to gather web-based information and offers both grant-tracking and online functions within the same package. Major market trends such as the integration of AI-enabled tools with grant management solutions and the rising demand for automating grant processes are further anticipated to drive the demand for grant management software year-over-year.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the grant management software market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including components, function, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the grant management software market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the grant management software market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Grant Management Software Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of the deployment mode, cloud deployment mode is anticipated to capture the major market share due to the various advantages of cloud deployment such as scalability, flexibility in capacity, enhanced collaboration, and cost-efficiency.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.6 billion Growth Rate 8.8% Dominant Segment Large Enterprises Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Technological Advancement

Increasing Industrialization

Wizehive

Salesforce.org LLC

Submittable

Oracle

Workday Inc.

AT&T

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Comverse Technology Inc.

Google LLC

InMobi

Kongzhong Corp.

Vodafone Group Plc

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the grant management software market include,

In April 2022, the joint effort, led by Innosoft Corporation and including technology from Red Hat and Amazon Web Services (AWS), with industry expertise from IBM, will replace the current G5 system with an open and flexible cloud-based system in line with the department’s mission to promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the grant management software market growth include Wizehive, Salesforce.org LLC, Submittable, Oracle, Workday Inc., AT&T, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Comverse Technology Inc., Google LLC, InMobi, Kongzhong Corp., and Vodafone Group Plc, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the grant management software market based on components, function, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and region

Global Grant Management Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Solution Services Implementation and Integration Training and Education Support and Maintenance

Global Grant Management Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Function Performance and Outcomes Measurement Document Management Reporting Application Tracking Collaboration Others (Grant Discovery, etc.)

Global Grant Management Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Mode Cloud On-premise

Global Grant Management Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Organization SMEs Large Enterprises

Global Grant Management Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Government Healthcare and Human Services Educational Institutions Corporations International and National Organizations Others (Philanthropic Organizations, etc.)

Global Grant Management Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Grant Management Software Market US Canada Latin America Grant Management Software Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Grant Management Software Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Grant Management Software Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Grant Management Software Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Grant Management Software Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Grant Management Software Report:

What will be the market value of the grant management software market by 2030?

What is the market size of the grant management software market?

What are the market drivers of the grant management software market?

What are the key trends in the grant management software market?

Which is the leading region in the grant management software market?

What are the major companies operating in the grant management software market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the grant management software market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

