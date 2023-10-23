Commercial Property Insurance Market Is Expected to Reach $724.0 Billion: states Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Commercial property insurance Market by Coverage (Open Perils, and Named Perils), Distribution Channel (Agents and Brokers, Direct Response, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Construction, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and utilities, Transport & Logistics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global commercial property insurance industry gathered $254.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to garner $724.0 billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The commercial property insurance market is driven by numerous factors including the growing frequency and severity of natural disasters and man-made incidents, stringent regulations mandating insurance coverage, and rise in awareness of risk management among businesses. In addition, the demand for property insurance is fueled by the expansion of businesses across the world. However, factors like rising insurance fraud, volatility in property values, and the complexities of underwriting large-scale properties are restraining the market growth. On the other hand, advanced technologies like AI and data analytics for risk assessment, the development of customized insurance products, and the potential for market expansion in emerging economies where insurance penetration is relatively low, is presenting lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The agents and brokers segment to retain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on distribution channels, the agents and brokers segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global commercial property insurance market revenue. This is because agents and brokers evaluate particular risks that businesses face, such as property location, construction type, industry, and others. They customize commercial property insurance solutions that give comprehensive coverage customized to the specific risks that a business encounters by recognizing these risk variables, which is driving the growth of the market. However, the direct response segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2032, as commercial property insurance firms collect feedback from businesses that have interacted with their direct response platforms. Customer surveys provide vital information on the user experience, the ease of accessing the platform, the clarity of the information provided, and any areas for improvement.

The large enterprises segment to retain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment garnered the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global commercial property insurance market revenue, as large enterprises are frequently engaging dedicated risk management teams or consultants to identify and minimize risks. However, small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2032. This is because workshops, seminars, and instructional campaigns can help SMEs understand the risks they face and the types of coverage available will create opportunities for corporate lending in the healthcare industry.

The manufacturing segment to retain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global commercial property insurance market revenue. This is attributed to the growing demand for equipment and technology finance in the healthcare industry to protect physical assets such as factories, warehouses, and machinery. Stricter regulations regarding safety standards and environmental protection drive manufacturers to invest in comprehensive insurance coverage to mitigate compliance risks. However, the healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the escalating value of medical equipment and technology.

North America to generate the largest share by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. The market players in this region are innovating digital solutions for small business customers and brokers by opting for strategic acquisition and development initiatives, which in turn is driving the market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2032, as market players of this region is focusing on collaborating and expanding their market presence and product offerings across untapped opportunities.

Leading Market Players: -

Allianz SE

American International Group, Inc.

AXA Group

Progressive

Zurich Insurance Group

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (BHHC)

Chubb Limited

Allstate Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Commercial Property Insurance Market Key Segments:

By Coverage:

Open Perils

Named Perils

By Distribution Channels:

Agents and Brokers

Direct Response

Others

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Construction

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

