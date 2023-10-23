Shopping Trolley Market Size and Trends Report | Shopping Trolley Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2023-2030 – By RationalStat

Wilmington, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Shopping Trolley Market is valued at US$ 1,378.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A shopping trolley, also known as a shopping cart, is a wheeled, typically four-wheeled, container used by shoppers in hypermarkets, superstores, and other commercial establishments. Shopping trolleys are designed to hold a variety of items and make it more convenient for customers to shop and transport their goods within a store or to their vehicle. They are typically made of metal or plastic and often feature a basket or compartment for holding items and a handle for pushing or pulling the trolley.

The expansion of the retail sector, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores, fuels the demand for shopping trolleys as they are essential for customer shopping convenience. However, the rising e-commerce and last-mile delivery pose a threat to the shopping retail centers including grocery stores, which further has the potential to negatively impact the growth of the shopping trolley market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global shopping trolley market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including application, material, load capacity (in KGs), product type and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global shopping trolley market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global shopping trolley market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Shopping Trolley Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of material, stainless steel is expected to take up a significant share of the shopping trolley market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,378.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,876.5 million Growth Rate 4.5% Key Market Drivers Retail Industry Expansion

Rapid Urbanization and Population Growth

Integration with e-commerce including buying online and pick-up at the store Companies Profiled Wanzl GmbH & Co. KGaA

Versacart Systems, Inc.

Marmon Retail Solutions

Advance Carts, Inc

Americana Companies

Rehrig Pacific Company

CBSF

Creaciones Marsanz, S.A

Cart Technology SL

Guangzhou Sinfoo Plastic Co., Ltd

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global shopping trolley market include,

In February 2021, Wanzl teamed up with Asda, a supermarket chain. The collaboration involves introducing trolley handles equipped with Shield Master coatings, by Addmaster Biomaster.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global shopping trolley market growth include Wanzl GmbH & Co. KGaA, Versacart Systems, Inc., Marmon Retail Solutions, Advance Carts, Inc, Americana Companies, Rehrig Pacific Company, CBSF, Creaciones Marsanz, S.A, Cart Technology SL, and Guangzhou Sinfoo Plastic Co., Ltd, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global shopping trolley market based on application, material, load capacity (in KGs), product type, and region

Global Shopping Trolley Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Retail Stores Hypermarkets Superstores Others

Global Shopping Trolley Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Stainless Steel Plastic Hybrid Others

Global Shopping Trolley Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Load Capacity (in KGs) 0 – 50 50 – 100 100 – 150 More than 150

Global Shopping Trolley Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Cargo Cart Roller Basket Tote Card Basket Cart Child Cart

Global Shopping Trolley Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Shopping Trolley Market US Canada Latin America Shopping Trolley Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Shopping Trolley Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Shopping Trolley Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Shopping Trolley Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Shopping Trolley Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Shopping Trolley Report:

What will be the market value of the global shopping trolley market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global shopping trolley market?

What are the market drivers of the global shopping trolley market?

What are the key trends in the global shopping trolley market?

Which is the leading region in the global shopping trolley market?

What are the major companies operating in the global shopping trolley market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global shopping trolley market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

