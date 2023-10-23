ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 OCTOBER 2023 AT 11.00 EEST
ROBIT PLC INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY–30 SEPTEMBER 2023: PROFITABILITY IMPROVED FROM THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR
In the text, ‘review period’ or ‘third quarter of the year’ refers to 1 July–30 September 2023 (Q3), and ‘January–September’ refers to 1 January–30 September 2023. Figures from the corresponding time period in 2022 are given in parentheses. All the figures presented are in euros. Percentages are calculated from thousands of euros.
1 July–30 September 2023 in brief
- Net sales EUR 23.7 million (28.4), change –16.6 per cent
- EBITDA EUR 1.4 million (3.5); 5.8 per cent of net sales (12.3)
- Comparable EBITDA EUR 1.5 million (3.5); 6.4 per cent of net sales (12.3)
- EBITA EUR 0.3 million (2.2); 1.3 per cent of net sales (7.8)
- Comparable EBITA EUR 0.4 million (2.2); 1.9 per cent of net sales (7.8)
- EBIT EUR 0.3 million (2.0); 1.1 per cent of net sales (7.0)
- Review period net income EUR -0.3 million (1.7); -1.2 per cent of net sales (6.0)
- Net cash flow for operating activities EUR -0.7 million (2.9)
1 January–30 September 2023 in brief
- Net sales EUR 70.0 million (85.8); change –18.4 per cent
- EBITDA EUR 2.8 million (8.5); 3.9 per cent of net sales (9.9)
- Comparable EBITDA EUR 3.0 million (8.5); 4.3 per cent of net sales (9.9)
- EBITA EUR -0.6 million (4.8); -0.9 per cent of net sales (5.6)
- Comparable EBITA EUR -0.3 million (4.8); -0.5 per cent of net sales (5.6)
- EBIT EUR -1.1 million (4.1); -1.5 per cent of net sales (4.8)
- Review period net income EUR -2.7 million (3.1); -3.8 per cent of net sales (3.6)
- Net cash flow for operating activities EUR 1.3 million (4.0)
- Equity ratio at the end of the review period 46.3 per cent (48.2)
|Key financials
|Q3 2023
|Q3 2022
|Change %
|Q1–Q3 2023
|Q1–Q3 2022
|Change %
|2022
|Net sales, EUR 1,000
|23,706
|28,424
|-16.6%
|70,016
|85,751
|-18.4%
|111,962
|EBITDA, EUR 1,000
|1,370
|3,488
|-60.7%
|2,763
|8,472
|-67.4%
|8,851
|EBITDA, % of net sales
|5.8%
|12.3%
|3.9%
|9.9%
|7.9%
|Adjusted EBITDA, EUR 1,000
|1,520
|3,488
|-56.4%
|3,042
|8,472
|-64.5%
|8,851
|Comparable EBITDA, %
|6.4%
|12.3%
|4.3%
|9.9%
|7.9%
|EBITA, EUR 1,000
|296
|2,211
|-86.6%
|-623
|4,781
|-113.0%
|3,959
|EBITA, % of sales
|1.3%
|7.8%
|-0.9%
|5.6%
|3.5%
|Adjusted EBITA, EUR 1,000
|446
|2,211
|-79.8%
|-343
|4,781
|-107.2%
|2,940
|Adjusted EBITA, percent of sales
|1.9%
|7.8%
|-0.5%
|5.6%
|2.6%
|EBIT, EUR 1,000
|265
|1,984
|-86.6%
|-1,076
|4,111
|-126.2%
|3,071
|EBIT, per cent of sales
|1.1%
|7.0%
|-1.5%
|4.8%
|2.7%
|Result for the period, EUR 1,000
|-277
|1,718
|-116.1%
|-2,687
|3,051
|-188.1%
|885
|Result for the period, % of sales
|-1.2%
|6.0%
|-3.8%
|3.6%
|0.8%
|Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 1,000
|-0.02
|0.08
|-0.13
|0.13
|0.04
|Return on equity (ROE), %
|-7.7%
|7.2%
|1.6%
|Return on capital employed (ROCE), %
|-2.2%
|5.8%
|3.5%
MARKET OUTLOOK
Robit expects the global mining industry demand to remain at the current level. Demand in the construction industry has weakened during 2023, especially in Europe and Asia, and the company does not see a significant change in the short term.
GUIDANCE FOR 2023
Robit Plc expects its net sales for 2023 to be EUR 90–100 million and its comparable EBITDA profitability in euros to be EUR 3–6 million.
CEO ARTO HALONEN:
Market demand remained at the level of the second quarter, but lower than in the comparison period. The weakening of market demand particularly affected the construction industry in Europe and Asia. Demand in the mining industry remained at a good level. Orders received totalled EUR 24.9 million, down by 9.7 per cent from the comparison period. Orders received were at a higher level compared to the first two quarters of the year.
Robit net sales for the third quarter were EUR 23.7 million (28.4), down 16.6 per cent on the very strong comparison period. In constant currencies, there was a decrease of 11.6 per cent. The company's net sales grew in the Australasia and EMEA regions. In Australasia, growth came mainly from the Top Hammer business. In EMEA, it came from both the Top Hammer and Down the Hole businesses.
Net sales in the Asia region fell by 21.5 per cent due to low demand in the construction industry. Net sales in the Americas region also decreased as a result of lower deliveries to certain customers. The effect of ceasing sales to Russia on the review period was EUR 2.4 million compared to the comparison period. During the quarter, the company's order backlog increased, especially in the mining segment.
Net sales in the Top Hammer business decreased by 16.2 per cent in the third quarter compared to the comparison period. Top Hammer sales increased in Australasia and EMEA, driven by new customer accounts and high customer testing activity. The decline in sales in the East region was mainly attributable to Top Hammer and was the main reason for the decline in sales. Net sales in the Down the Hole business decreased by 9.4 per cent The decline came particularly from the Americas region. In the Geotechnical business, sales in the Americas increased, but sales in Europe, Geotechnical’s other main market, declined due to weaker demand in the construction industry.
Comparable EBITDA for the third quarter was EUR 1.5 million (3.5), clearly below the strong comparison period. However, thanks to the savings measures already implemented, the company's profitability continued to improve compared to the first two quarters of the year. The company shut down production at its Australian plant at the end of the quarter. This will strengthen the company's competitiveness in the Down the Hole business. The Australian unit will focus on sales, maintenance and distribution in the local market. The Geotechnical business’ profitability was burdened by the increased price competition for fewer construction projects.
The company's measures are now focusing in particular on clarifying operations, improving profitability and competitiveness. The closure of manufacturing in Australia is part of this restructuring. In addition, the company will in future sell products only under Robit brand. Previously, the company has been active in the Down the Hole business under both the Robit and Halco brands. This brand change makes it possible to clarify both the organization, the company structure and the product offering.
The implementation of the Fit for Service programme, which focuses on developing working capital management, progressed in the third quarter. As a result of the measures taken, the company's inventories decreased by EUR 2.4 million during the quarter. The decline in inventory levels is expected to continue in the last quarter of the year.
NET SALES
Net sales by product area
In 2023, the company is reporting its net sales in three business units: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Previously, the company reported the Geotechnical unit as part of the Down the Hole unit. For more information on the change, see the principles in the Notes.
|EUR thousand
|Q3 2023
|Q3 2022
|Change %
|Q1–Q3 2023
|Q1–Q3 2022
|Change %
|2022
|Top Hammer
|13,829
|16,492
|-16.2%
|40,862
|50,086
|-18.4%
|66,834
|Down the Hole
|5,635
|6,218
|-9.4%
|15,998
|19,488
|-17.9%
|22,141
|Geotechnical
|4,243
|5,713
|-25.7%
|13,156
|16,177
|-18.7%
|22,987
|Total
|23,706
|28,424
|-16.6%
|70,016
|85,751
|-18.4%
|111,962
The Group’s net sales in the third quarter of the year period totalled EUR 23.7 million (28.4). Down 16.6 per cent from the comparison period. In constant currencies, net sales decreased by 11.6 per cent.
The Group’s net sales in January–September totalled EUR 70.0 million (85.8). Down 18.4 per cent from the comparison period. In constant currencies, net sales decreased by 15.0 per cent.
Top Hammer business net sales decreased by 16.2 per cent, net sales for the review period being EUR 13.8 million (16.5). The decrease in net sales was particularly affected by the discontinuation of sales to Russia and weaker demand in the Asia region. The Australasia and EMEA regions showed a positive development in net sales.
Down the Hole business net sales decreased by 9.4 per cent, net sales for the review period being EUR 5.6 million (6.2). Net sales decreased particularly in the Americas region due to reduced delivery volumes to certain distributors.
Geotechnical business net sales decreased by 25.7 per cent, net sales for the review period being EUR 4.2 million (5.7). The decline in net sales was mainly due to weaker demand in the construction industry in Europe but, in the Americas, the other main market, net sales increased.
Net sales by market area
|EUR thousand
|Q3 2023
|Q3 2022
|Change %
|Q1–Q3 2023
|Q1–Q3 2022
|Change %
|2022
|EMEA
|12,539
|12,199
|2.8%
|36,459
|36,105
|1.0%
|48,651
|Americas
|4,859
|6,933
|-29.9%
|15,407
|20,192
|-23.7%
|26,349
|Asia
|2,228
|2,836
|-21.5%
|6,657
|8,919
|-25.4%
|11,686
|Australasia
|3,920
|3,671
|6.8%
|10,804
|10,665
|1.3%
|13,892
|East
|160
|2,785
|-94.2%
|688
|9,870
|-93.0%
|11,384
|Total
|23,706
|28,424
|-16.6%
|70,016
|85,751
|-18.4%
|111,962
PROFITABILITY
Key figures
|EUR thousand
|Q3 2023
|Q3 2022
|Change %
|Q1–Q3 2023
|Q1–Q3 2022
|Change %
|2022
|EBITDA, EUR 1,000
|1,370
|3,488
|-60.7%
|2,763
|8,472
|-67.4%
|8,851
|EBITDA, % of net sales
|5.8%
|12.3%
|3.9%
|9.9%
|7.9%
|Adjusted EBITDA, EUR 1,000
|1,520
|3,488
|-56.4%
|3,042
|8,472
|-64.5%
|8,851
|Adjusted EBITDA, percent of sales
|6.4%
|12.3%
|4.3%
|9.9%
|7.9%
|EBIT, EUR 1,000
|265
|1,984
|-86.6%
|-1,076
|4,111
|-126.2%
|3,071
|EBIT, per cent of sales
|1.1%
|7.0%
|-1.5%
|4.8%
|2.7%
|Result for the period, EUR 1,000
|-277
|1,718
|-116.1%
|-2,687
|3,051
|-188.1%
|885
|Result for the period, % of sales
|-1.2%
|6.0%
|-3.8%
|3.6%
|0.8%
Comparable EBITDA for the third quarter was EUR 1.5 million (3.5) Comparable EBITDA’s share of net sales was 6.4 per cent (12.3). The company’s EBIT was EUR 0.3 million (2.0). The EBIT was 1.1 per cent (7.0) of the review period net sales.
In January–September, comparable EBITDA was EUR 3.0 million (8.5). Comparable EBITDA’s share of net sales was 4.3 per cent (9.9). The company’s EBIT was EUR -1.1 million (4.1). EBIT was -1.5 per cent (4.8) of the review period’s net sales.
The decline in profitability was mainly due to lower sales during the review period. In addition, the company was not able to transfer the increased costs in full to the sales prices. The company continues to invest in sales development and is accelerating its cost-savings programme to support the strengthening of profitability.
Financial income and expenses in the third quarter of the year totalled EUR -0.6 million (-0.2), of which EUR -0.6 million (-0.3) was interest expenses and EUR 0.1 million (0.1) exchange rate changes. Net income for the quarter was EUR -0.3 million (1.7).
In January–September, financial income and expenses totalled EUR -1.8 million (-1.2), of which EUR -1.6 million (-0.9) was interest expenses and EUR 0.0 million (-0.1) exchange rate changes. Review period net income was EUR -2.7 million (3.1).
CASH FLOW AND INVESTMENTS
Consolidated cash flow statement
|EUR thousand
|Q3 2023
|Q3 2022
|Q1–Q3 2023
|Q1–Q3 2022
|2022
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|Cash flows before changes in working capital
|1,196
|3,323
|2,330
|8,904
|10,014
|Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes
|-465
|3,197
|2,791
|5,267
|7,277
|Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities
|-695
|2,934
|1,332
|3,981
|5,556
|Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities
|-23
|-177
|-410
|-982
|-1,057
|Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities
|-587
|-2,697
|-1,098
|-5,809
|-6,421
|Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents
|-1,305
|59
|-175
|-2,810
|-1,921
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|8,616
|7,079
|7,688
|9,525
|9,525
|Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents
|42
|-122
|-159
|300
|84
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|7,353
|7,016
|7,353
|7,016
|7,688
The Group’s cash flow before changes in working capital during the third quarter was EUR 1.2 million (3.3). Net cash flow for operating activities was EUR -0.7 million (2.9). The changes in working capital had an impact of EUR -1.7 million (-0.1). The change in working capital was affected by the EUR 3.9 million decrease in accounts payable due to lower purchases as part of the company’s goal to reduce inventories. The growth in sales and other receivables had a negative impact of EUR 0.4 million on cash flow, and the decline of inventories a positive impact of EUR 2.6 million.
The net cash flow from investing activities for the third quarter was EUR -0.0 million (-0.2). Gross investments in production during the review period totalled EUR 0.0million (0.2). The share of investments in net sales was 0.2 per cent (0.8).
The net cash flow from financing activities for the third quarter was EUR -0.6 million (-2.7). Net changes in loans totalled EUR -0.0 million (0.1). The change in bank overdrafts was EUR 0.1 million (-2.4). Returns on equity were EUR -0.4 million. The repayment of lease liabilities reported in net cash flow from financing activities under IFRS 16 totalled EUR 0.3 million (0.4).
Depreciation, amortization, and write-downs totalled EUR 1.1 million (1.5).
FINANCIAL POSITION
|30 September 2023
|30 September 2022
|31 December 2022
|Cash and cash equivalents, EUR thousand
|7,353
|7,016
|7,688
|Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand
|34,903
|36,366
|36,345
|of which short-term interest-bearing financial liabilities:
|5,102
|5,480
|8,922
|Net interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand
|27,549
|29,350
|28,657
|Undrawn credit facility, EUR thousand
|3,888
|5,807
|4,218
|Gearing, %
|58.9%
|54.6%
|56.4%
|Equity ratio, %
|46.3%
|48.2%
|46.5%
The Group had interest-bearing debt amounting to EUR 34.9 million (36.4), of which EUR 5.9 million (7.3) was interest-bearing debt under IFRS 16. The company had liquid assets of EUR 7.4 million (7.0) and an undrawn credit facility of EUR 3.9 million (5.8). Interest-bearing net liabilities were EUR 27.5 million (29.4), and interest-bearing net bank debt without IFRS 16 debt impact was EUR 21.7 million (22.1).
The Group’s equity at the end of the review period was EUR 46.7 million (53.6). The Group’s equity ratio was 46.3 per cent (48.2). Gearing was 58.9 per cent (54.6).
PERSONNEL AND MANAGEMENT
The number of employees decreased by 28 persons compared to the end of the comparison period and stood at 238 (266) at the end of the period, mainly due to the closure of the Australian factory and other organisational changes. At the end of the review period, 69.1 per cent of the company’s personnel were located outside Finland.
In addition to CEO Arto Halonen, the company’s Management Team at the end of the reporting period included Perttu Aho (VP Down the Hole), Ville Iljanko (VP Distributor Sales), Jorge Leal (VP Top Hammer), Ville Peltonen (CFO), Ville Pohja (VP Geotechnical) and Jaana Rinne (HR Director).
FINANCIAL TARGETS
Robit’s long-term target is to achieve organic net sales growth of 15 per cent annually and comparable EBITDA profitability of 13 per cent.
|Long-term target
|2021
|2022
|1–9 2023
|Net sales growth, p.a.
|15%
|10.0%
|11.1%
|-8.2%
|Comparable EBITDA, % of net sales
|13%
|7.5%
|7.9%
|5.3%
RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023
The Annual General Meeting of Robit Plc was held in Tampere on 15 March 2023. The decisions and other materials related to the meeting are available on the company's website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/corporate-governance/general-meeting/.
SHARES AND SHARE TURNOVER
On 30 September 2023, the company had 21,179,900 shares and 5,601 shareholders. Trading volume in January–September was 7,001,449 shares (4,254,349).
On 30 September 2023, the company held 24,273 treasury shares (0.11 per cent of total shares). On 30 September 2023, the market value of the company’s shares was EUR 31.8 million. The closing price of the share was EUR 1.50. The highest price in January–September was EUR 3.48 and the lowest price EUR 1.31.
RISKS AND BUSINESS UNCERTAINTIES
The covenant of the Robit parent company’s financing agreement, net interest-bearing debt/EBITDA, did not meet the terms of the financing agreement on 30 September 2023. The company obtained the consent of its main financier to the breach of the covenant on 26 September 2023. This led to a higher financial cost and risk for the company. The company has hedged against interest rate risk with an EUR 10 million interest rate swap agreement, which entered into force on 30 June 2023 and expires on 30 June 2026.
The geopolitical situation, which is growing tenser, poses a risk to the company’s business. The war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia affect the development of net sales and profitability especially in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, which accounted for approximately 8 per cent of the company’s sales in the 2022 financial year. The company has no business operations in Russia in 2023.
Other uncertainty factors include the exchange rate development, functioning of information systems, risks related to the security of supply and logistics as well as IPR risks. Fully transferring the increase in raw material costs to customer prices may pose a financial risk. Changes in export countries’ tax and customs legislation may adversely impact the company’s export trade or its profitability. Risks related to information security and cyber threats may also have a detrimental effect on Robit’s business. Potential changes in the business environment may adversely impact the payment behaviour of the Group’s customers and increase the risk of litigation, legal claims and disputes related to Robit’s products and other operations.
CHANGES IN GROUP STRUCTURE
There were no changes in the Group structure during the review period.
OTHER EVENTS IN JULY–SEPTEMBER 2023
Half-year Report
On 1 August 2023, Robit Plc published its financial reporting for 1 January–30 June 2023.
Shareholders' Nomination Committee
On 4 September 2023, the four largest shareholders of the company elected their representatives to the Shareholders' Nomination Committee on the basis of the list of shareholders dated 1 September 2023:
- Harri Sjöholm, Chairman of the Board, Five Alliance Oy
- Timo Sallinen, Senior Vice President, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
- Jukka Vähäpesola, Head of Equities, Mutual Employment Pension Insurance Company Elo
- Markus Lindqvist, Director, Sustainability, Aktia Bank Plc
The Nomination Committee will submit its proposal regarding the members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration to the Board of Directors by 31 January 2024.
Acquisition of treasury shares
Based on the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 15 March 2023, Robit Plc decided on 18 September 2023 to repurchase a maximum of 100 000 shares, corresponding to approximately 0.5 per cent of the company's share capital. The acquisition of shares was announced to start on 20 September 2023 at the earliest and to end on 30 November 2023 at the latest.
Change in number of treasury shares
Robit Plc announced on 29 September 2023 that on 27 September 2023 a total of 2,500 of its treasury shares were returned to the company free of charge in accordance with the terms of the share-based compensation plan 2020 due to the termination of the employment of a key employee. After this transaction, the company held 24,273 treasury shares.
EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD
No events after the review period.
Lempäälä, 23 October 2023
ROBIT PLC
Board of Directors
For more information, contact:
Arto Halonen, CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
Ville Peltonen, CFO
+358 40 759 9142
ville.peltonen@robitgroup.com
CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|EUR thousand
|7–9/2023
|7–9/2022
|1–9/2023
|1–9/2022
|2022
|Net sales
|23,706
|28,424
|70,016
|85,751
|111,962
|Other operating income
|319
|1211
|1,092
|3,817
|4,117
|Materials and services*
|-15,849
|-18,860
|-46,672
|-56,120
|-73,729
|Employee benefit expense
|-3,724
|-3,749
|-11,694
|-12,538
|-17,075
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|-1,105
|-1,504
|-3,838
|-4,361
|-5,779
|Other operating expenses*
|-3,083
|-3,538
|-9,979
|-12,438
|-16,425
|EBIT (Operating profit/loss)
|265
|1,984
|-1,076
|4,111
|3,071
|Finance income and costs
|Interest income and finance income
|1
|711
|205
|2272
|2,277
|Interest cost and finance cost
|-603
|-954
|-1,986
|-3,477
|-4,010
|Finance income and costs net
|-602
|-243
|-1,781
|-1,205
|-1,733
|Profit/loss before tax
|-337
|1,741
|-2,857
|2,906
|1,338
|Taxes
|Income tax
|14
|-15
|7
|-158
|-533
|Change in deferred taxes
|46
|-7
|163
|303
|80
|Income taxes
|60
|-22
|170
|145
|-453
|Result for the period
|-277
|1,718
|-2,687
|3,051
|885
|Attributable to:
|Parent company shareholders
|-354
|1,647
|-2,823
|2,788
|819
|Non-controlling interest**
|77
|71
|136
|264
|66
|-277
|1,718
|-2,687
|3,051
|885
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
|Cash flow hedges
|5
|221
|75
|587
|633
|Translation differences**
|218
|-1,019
|-1,045
|763
|41
|Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|224
|-798
|-970
|1,351
|674
|Total comprehensive income
|-53
|920
|-3,657
|4,402
|1,560
|Attributable to:
|Parent company shareholders
|-143
|849
|-3,747
|4,165
|1,501
|Non-controlling interest**
|90
|71
|90
|268
|58
|Consolidated comprehensive income
|-53
|920
|-3,657
|4,402
|1,560
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share
|-0.02
|0.08
|-0.13
|0.13
|0.04
*In the condensed income statement, changes in inventories are presented in Materials and services, and manufacture for own use in Other operating expenses.
**Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.
*** The Group has internal loans that are treated as net investments in foreign entities in accordance with IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|EUR thousand
|30 Sep 2023
|30 Sep 2022
|31 Dec 2022
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|5,335
|5,225
|5,203
|Other intangible assets
|915
|1,770
|1,498
|Property, plant and equipment
|21,519
|25,375
|24,929
|Loan receivables
|377
|264
|248
|Other receivables
|0
|0
|6
|Derivatives
|941
|790
|848
|Deferred tax assets
|2,188
|2,203
|1,859
|Total non-current assets
|31,274
|35,628
|34,590
|Current assets
|Inventories
|40,347
|45,847
|44,311
|Account and other receivables
|21,768
|23,471
|22,342
|Loan receivables
|74
|92
|80
|Current tax assets
|178
|200
|108
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7,353
|7,016
|7,688
|Total current assets
|69,720
|76,627
|74,529
|Total assets
|100,994
|112,255
|109,119
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Equity
|Share capital
|705
|705
|705
|Share premium
|202
|202
|202
|Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
|82,178
|82,570
|82,570
|Translation differences
|-2,744
|-1,026
|-1,744
|Fair value reserve
|753
|632
|678
|Retained earnings
|-31,957
|-32,794
|-32,748
|Profit/loss for the year
|-2,823
|2,788
|819
|Equity attributable to parent company shareholders in total
|46,313
|53,077
|50,482
|Non-controlling interests*
|429
|541
|339
|Capital and reserves in total
|46,743
|53,618
|50,822
|Liabilities
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|25,372
|25,270
|22,085
|Lease liabilities
|4,429
|5,617
|5,338
|Deferred tax liabilities
|926
|683
|690
|Employee benefit obligations
|540
|754
|732
|Total non-current liabilities
|31,267
|32,323
|28,846
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|3,680
|3,813
|7,278
|Lease liabilities
|1,421
|1,667
|1,644
|Advances received
|40
|763
|145
|Income tax liabilities
|27
|3
|321
|Account payables and other liabilities
|17,661
|19,796
|19,916
|Other provisions
|154
|273
|147
|Total current liabilities
|22,984
|26,314
|29,451
|Total liabilities
|54,251
|58,637
|58,297
|Total equity and liabilities
|100,994
|112,255
|109,119
* Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.
|CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|EUR thousand
|7-9/2023
|7-9/2022
|1-9/2023
|1-9/2022
|2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit before tax
|-337
|1,741
|-2,857
|2,906
|1,338
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|1,105
|1,504
|3,838
|4,361
|5,779
|Finance income and costs
|602
|243
|1,781
|1,205
|1,733
|Share-based payments to employees
|-2
|4
|-67
|93
|115
|Loss (+)/Gain (-) on sale of property, plant and equipment
|7
|0
|-260
|-24
|-74
|Other non-cash transactions
|-178
|-169
|-105
|363
|1,122
|Cash flows before changes in working capital
|1,196
|3,323
|2,330
|8,904
|10,014
|Change in working capital
|Increase (-) in account and other receivables
|-364
|2,694
|-864
|3,455
|2,975
|Increase (-)/decrease (+) in inventories
|2,615
|844
|2,943
|-1,345
|-606
|Increase (+) in account and other payables
|-3,912
|-3,664
|-1,619
|-5,747
|-5,107
|Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes
|-465
|3,197
|2,791
|5,267
|7,277
|Interest and other finance expenses paid
|-197
|-121
|-1,166
|-722
|-1,250
|Interest and other finance income received
|19
|4
|48
|4
|20
|Income taxes paid
|-52
|-146
|-340
|-569
|-490
|Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities
|-695
|2,934
|1,332
|3,981
|5,556
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|-36
|-183
|-450
|-1,009
|-1,194
|Purchases of intangible assets
|-5
|-42
|-59
|-80
|-131
|Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
|-3
|48
|229
|81
|150
|Proceeds from loan receivables
|22
|-1
|-130
|27
|119
|Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities
|-23
|-177
|-410
|-982
|-1,057
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Dividend payment
|-393
|0
|-393
|0
|-30
|Changes in non-current loans
|-45
|134
|1,785
|-1,416
|-3,187
|Change in bank overdrafts
|112
|-2,409
|-1,669
|-3,068
|-1,480
|Payment of leasing liabilities
|-253
|-423
|-811
|-1,325
|-1,723
|Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities
|-587
|-2,698
|-1,098
|-5,809
|-6,421
|Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents
|-1,305
|59
|-175
|-2,810
|-1,921
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year
|8,616
|7,079
|7,688
|9,525
|9,525
|Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents
|42
|-122
|-159
|300
|84
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
|7,353
|7,016
|7,353
|7,016
|7,688
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|A = Share capital
|B = Share premium
|C = Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
|D = Cumulative translation difference
|E = Fair value reserve
|F = Retained earnings
|G = Equity attributable to parent company shareholders
|H = Non-controlling interests
|I = Capital and reserves in total
|EUR thousand
|A
|B
|C
|D
|E
|F
|G
|H
|I
|Equity as at 1 January 2022
|705
|202
|82,570
|-1,793
|45
|-32,846
|48,883
|281
|49,114
|Profit for the period
|2,788
|2,788
|264
|3,051
|Other comprehensive income
|Cash flow hedges
|587
|587
|587
|Translation differences
|767
|767
|-4
|763
|Total comprehensive changes
|767
|587
|2,788
|4,142
|260
|4,402
|Share-based payments to employees
|52
|52
|52
|Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity
|52
|52
|52
|Equity as at 30 September 2022
|705
|202
|82,570
|-1,026
|632
|-30,006
|53,077
|541
|53,618
|EUR thousand
|A
|B
|C
|D
|E
|F
|G
|H
|I
|Equity as at 1 January 2023
|705
|202
|82,570
|-1744
|678
|-31,928
|50,483
|339
|50,822
|Profit for the period
|-2,823
|-2,823
|135
|-2,688
|Other comprehensive income
|Cash flow hedges
|75
|75
|75
|Translation differences
|-999
|-1,207
|-45
|-1,045
|Total comprehensive changes
|-999
|75
|-2,823
|-3,748
|90
|-3,658
|Share-based payments to employees
|-20
|-20
|-20
|Acquisition of treasury shares
|-9
|-9
|-9
|Distribution of dividends
|-393
|-393
|-393
|Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity
|-29
|-422
|-422
|Equity as at 30 September 2023
|705
|202
|82,178
|-2,744
|753
|-34,780
|46,313
|429
|46,743
NOTES
Contents
- Scope and principles of the interim report
- Key figures and calculation
- Breakdown of net sales
- Financing arrangements
- Changes to property, plant and equipment
- Given guarantees
- Business acquisitions
- Goodwill impairment testing
- Derivatives
1. SCOPE AND PRINCIPLES OF THE INTERIM REPORT
This interim report has been prepared in accordance with the IAS 34 standard for interim financial reporting and using the same principles as for the annual financial statements. The interim report has not been audited.
Robit is reporting 2023 net sales for three business units: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Previously, the company reported the Geotechnical unit as part of the Down the Hole unit. The Geotechnical unit focuses on drill piling, which is a support method used in different kinds of construction projects. Down the Hole focuses on DTH drilling equipment used in mines, quarries and well drilling. Top Hammer focuses on top hammer drilling equipment used in mines, quarries, construction projects and tunnelling.
All figures in the summarised financial statement have been rounded to the nearest figure and, therefore, the sum of the reported figures may not exactly match those presented.
2.1 KEY FIGURES
|Consolidated key figures
|Q3 2023
|Q3 2022
|Q1-Q3 2023
|Q1-Q3 2022
|2022
|Net sales, EUR 1,000
|23,706
|28,424
|70,016
|85,751
|111,962
|EBIT, EUR 1000
|265
|1,984
|-1,076
|4,111
|3,071
|EBIT, per cent of sales
|1.1%
|7.0%
|-1.5%
|4.8%
|2.7%
|Earnings per share (EPS), EUR
|-0.02
|0.08
|-0.13
|0.13
|0.04
|Return on equity (ROE), %
|-7.7%
|1.8%
|1.6%
|Return on capital employed (ROCE), %
|-2.2%
|2.5%
|3.5%
|Equity ratio, %
|46.3%
|48.1%
|46.5%
|Net gearing, %
|58.9%
|54.6%
|56.4%
|Gross investments, EUR 1,000
|41
|188
|509
|1,089
|1,326
|Gross investments, % of net sales
|0.2%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|1.3%
|1.2%
|Number of shares (outstanding shares)
|21,153,331
|21,091,436
|21,127,592
|Treasury shares (owned by the Group)
|26,569
|88,464
|52,308
|Percentage of votes/shares
|0.13%
|0.42%
|0.24%
2.2 CONSOLIDATING ALTERNATIVE KEY FIGURES
Robit presents alternative key figures to supplement the key figures given in the Group’s income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements that have been drawn up according to IFRS standards. Robit considers that the alternative figures give significant extra insight into the result of Robit’s operations, its financial position and cash flows. These figures are often used by analysts, investors and other parties.
Alternative key figures should not be studied apart from the key figures according to IFRS or instead of them. Not all companies calculate their alternative key figures in the same way and, therefore, Robit’s alternative figures may not be directly comparable to those presented by other companies, even if they carry the same headings.
|Adjusted EBITDA and EBITA
|EUR thousand
|7–9/2023
|7–9/2022
|1–9/2023
|1–9/2022
|2022
|EBIT (Operating profit)
|265
|1,984
|-1,076
|4,111
|2,080
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|1,105
|1,504
|3,838
|4,361
|5,514
|EBITDA
|1,370
|3,488
|2,763
|8,472
|7,595
|Items affecting comparability
|Reorganising expenses
|150
|0
|280
|0
|0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|1,520
|3,488
|3,042
|8,472
|7,595
|EBIT (Operating profit)
|265
|1,984
|-1,076
|4,111
|2,080
|Amortisation of acquisitions
|32
|227
|453
|671
|859
|EBITA
|296
|2,211
|-623
|4,781
|2,940
|EBIT (Operating profit)
|265
|1,984
|-1,076
|4,111
|2,080
|Items affecting comparability
|Reorganising expenses
|150
|0
|280
|0
|0
|Adjusted EBIT (Operating profit)
|415
|1,984
|-796
|4,111
|2,080
|Items affecting comparability
|Amortization of acquisitions
|32
|0
|453
|0
|859
|Adjusted EBITA
|446
|2,211
|-343
|4,781
|2,940
2.3 CALCULATION OF KEY FIGURES
|EBITDA:
|EBIT + Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|EBITA
|EBIT + Amortisation of customer relationships
|Net working capital
|Inventory + Accounts receivables and other receivables – Accounts payables and other liabilities
|Earnings per share (EPS), EUR
|Profit (loss) for the financial year
|Amount of shares adjusted with the share issue (average during the financial year)
|Return on equity (ROE), %
|Profit (loss) for the financial year
|x 100
|Equity (average during the financial year)
|Return on capital employed (ROCE), %
|Profit before appropriations and taxes + Interest expenses and other financing expenses
|x 100
|Equity (average during the financial year) + Interest-bearing financial liabilities (long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions, average during the financial year)
|Net interest-bearing financial liabilities
|Long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions – Cash and cash equivalents – Short-term financial securities
|Equity ratio, %
|Equity
|x 100
|Balance sheet total – Advances received
|Gearing, %
|Net interest-bearing financial liabilities
|x 100
|Equity
3. BREAKDOWN OF NET SALES
Entries are recorded according to IFRS 15 in the same way for each business unit and market area.
|NET SALES
|Net sales by product area
|EUR thousand
|7–9/2023
|7–9/2022
|Change %
|1–9/2023
|1–9/2022
|Change %
|2022
|Top Hammer
|13,829
|16,492
|-16.2%
|40,862
|50,086
|-18.4%
|66,834
|Down the Hole
|5,635
|6,218
|-9.4%
|15,998
|19,488
|-17.9%
|22,141
|Geotechnical
|4,243
|5,713
|-25.7%
|13,156
|16,177
|-18.7%
|22,987
|Total
|23,706
|28,424
|-16.6%
|70,016
|85,751
|-18.4%
|111,962
|Net sales by market area
|EUR thousand
|7–9/2023
|7–9/2022
|Change %
|1–9/2023
|1–9/2022
|Change %
|2022
|EMEA
|12,539
|12,199
|2.8%
|36,459
|36,105
|1.0%
|48,651
|Americas
|4,859
|6,933
|-29.9%
|15,407
|20,192
|-23.7%
|26,349
|Asia
|2,228
|2,836
|-21.5%
|6,657
|8,919
|-25.4%
|11,686
|Australasia
|3,920
|3,671
|6.8%
|10,804
|10,665
|1.3%
|13,892
|East
|160
|2,785
|-94.2%
|688
|9,870
|-93.0%
|11,384
|Total
|23,706
|28,424
|-16.6%
|70,016
|85,751
|-18.4%
|111,962
4. FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS
The company’s cash and cash equivalents were EUR 7.4 million on 30 September 2023. The company has sufficient liquidity to take care of its debt management and liquidity.
The parent company’s covenants are based on the company’s net debt/EBITDA ratio and the company’s equity ratio. The covenants are tested on a quarterly basis. The ratio of net debt to EBITDA on 30 September 2023 was 8.8.
The covenant of Robit Plc’s financing agreement, net interest-bearing debt/EBITDA, did not meet the terms of the financing agreement on 30 June 2023. The company obtained the consent of its main financier to the breach of the covenant on 26 September 2023.
|BORROWINGS/LOANS/INTEREST-BEARING LOANS
|EUR thousand
|30 Sep 2023
|30 Sep 2022
|31 Dec 2022
|Non-current borrowings
|Loans from credit institutions
|25,360
|25,259
|22,073
|Other loans
|12
|11
|11
|Lease liabilities
|4,429
|5,616
|5,338
|Total non-current borrowings
|29,801
|30,886
|27,423
|Current borrowings
|Loans from credit institutions
|3,568
|3,563
|5,462
|Other loans
|0
|0
|10
|Bank overdrafts
|112
|193
|1,782
|Lease liabilities
|1,422
|1,724
|1,669
|Total current borrowings
|5,102
|5,480
|8,922
|Total borrowings
|34,903
|36,366
|36,345
|5. CHANGES TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
|EUR thousand
|30 Sep 2023
|30 Sep 2022
|31 Dec 2022
|Cost at the beginning of period
|55,562
|53,794
|53,794
|Additions
|600
|961
|2,251
|Disposals
|-537
|-43
|-195
|Reclassification
|0
|0
|0
|Exchange differences
|-1,268
|124
|-288
|Cost at the end of period
|54,357
|54,836
|55,562
|Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the beginning of period
|-30,634
|-26,398
|-26,398
|Depreciation
|-3,054
|-2,176
|-4,477
|Disposals
|375
|34
|131
|Reclassification
|0
|-44
|0
|Exchange differences
|567
|-116
|110
|Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the end of period
|-32,746
|-28,700
|-30,634
|Net book amount at the beginning of period
|24,928
|27,396
|27,396
|Net book amount at the end of period
|21,611
|26,135
|24,928
|6. GIVEN GUARANTEES
|EUR thousand
|30 Sep 2023
|30 Sep 2022
|31 Dec 2022
|Guarantees and mortgages given on own behalf
|48,166
|47,839
|48,425
|Other guarantee liabilities
|49
|48
|49
|Total
|48,214
|47,888
|48,474
7. BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS
There were no changes in the Group structure during the review period.
8. GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT TESTING
The amount of goodwill is reviewed at least annually in accordance with the IFRS provisions. The values of the goodwill testing variables are also revised if there have been material changes in business, competition, the market or other assumptions of goodwill testing. The company has three cash flow-generating units (Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical). The company weakened its guidance on 27 June 2023, as a result of which the company has performed goodwill testing in the 31 August situation. Based on the impairment testing, there is no need for write-downs, but the sensitivity for impairment is highest in the Geotechnical business unit. The factors affecting goodwill items will be reviewed during the fourth quarter.
9. DERIVATIVES
The company hedges the most significant net currency positions that can be predicted in time and volume and interest rate risk.
There were no open currency derivatives at the end of the review period.
On 8 June 2021, the company concluded a financing agreement of EUR 30 million and, in connection with this, an interest rate swap of EUR 10 million with an interest rate cap in order to hedge part of its exposure to fluctuating interest rates. The interest rate swap took effect on 30 June 2023 and it will end on 30 June 2026. The company applies hedge accounting in accordance with IFRS 9. This effectively leads to the recording of interest expenses on a hedged floating rate loan at a fixed rate.
The company’s main interest rate risk arises from long-term loans with floating interest rates that expose the Group’s cash flow to interest rate risk. The Group’s policy is to use, if necessary, a floating to fixed interest rate swap.
|Interest derivatives
|EUR thousand
|30 September 2023
|30 September 2022
|31 December 2022
|Interest rate swaps
|Nominal value
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|Fair value
|941
|790
|848
Attachment