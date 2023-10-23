RealManage Promotes Maria Leal to Vice President, Operations/Market Leader

Plano, TX, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage proudly announces the promotion of Maria Leal to the position of Vice President of Operations/Market Leader. In this role, Maria will spearhead strategic initiatives, oversee operational excellence, and drive growth within her designated market.

Maria Leal brings to this role over a decade of invaluable experience in community association management. Her comprehensive knowledge and dedication to excellence have been instrumental in the success of RealManage. Maria's expertise extends across various facets of community association management, making her an exceptional leader in the industry.

A testament to Maria's commitment to professional development, she holds several prestigious industry designations, including Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®). These designations underscore Maria's mastery of industry best practices, ethical standards, and her continuous pursuit of excellence.

In her previous roles within RealManage, Maria consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, fostering collaboration among team members and ensuring a superior level of service to clients. Her promotion to Vice President of Operations/Market Leader reflects both her individual accomplishments and the company's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within its ranks.

In sharing the excitement of her new role, Maria stated, “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Houston Market for RealManage. Our future is exciting and I am so proud to be part of it as we continue our growth and service to our clientele in Houston!”

Maria will be responsible for driving operational efficiency, enhancing client satisfaction, and expanding RealManage's footprint in her designated market. Her strategic vision and hands-on approach are expected to further strengthen RealManage's position as a leader in community association management.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

