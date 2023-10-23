Drug Infusion Systems Global Market Report 2023: Market is Expected to Reach $17.2 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.66% - Long-term Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Infusion Systems Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug infusion systems market is expected to grow from $11.93 billion in 2022 to $12.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.31%. The drug infusion systems market is expected to reach $17.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.66%.



The drug infusion systems market report provides drug infusion systems market statistics, including drug infusion systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a drug infusion systems market share, detailed drug infusion systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the drug infusion systems industry.

The drug infusion system market is poised for significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Conditions such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders often require long-term or continuous infusion therapy for effective management.

Drug infusion systems offer a safe, efficient, and reliable means of administering medications to patients dealing with these chronic illnesses. Notably, the rise in chronic diseases is more pronounced in low- and middle-income countries compared to high-income nations. Diabetes, for instance, is a leading contributor to conditions like renal failure, heart attacks, strokes, blindness, and lower limb amputation.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2021, approximately 537 million adults aged between 20 and 79 were living with diabetes, equating to one in ten individuals. This number is projected to increase to around 643 million by 2030 and a staggering 783 million by 2045. As a result, the growing demand arising from the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a significant driver of the drug infusion system market.

One key trend in the drug infusion systems market is the adoption of advanced drug delivery technologies. Major players in this market are focusing on innovation through advanced technologies to maintain their market position.

For instance, in June 2021, Ivenix, a US-based medical device company, introduced a smart infusion system that integrates with an advanced informatics platform. This infusion therapy system features cutting-edge pump technology that automates secondary infusions, ensuring patients receive their prescribed therapy accurately.

Additionally, it includes a state-of-the-art informatics platform that allows secure access to patient-specific infusion and pump management from any computer or mobile device. This integration extends to ADT interfacing, alarm notification systems, charge capture solutions, and electronic medical records (EMR), enabling seamless workflow integration.

In March 2022, Fresenius Kabi, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Ivenix Inc. for $240 million. This strategic acquisition is aimed at expanding Fresenius Kabi's portfolio of infusion therapy products and bolstering its presence in the infusion system market. It positions Fresenius Kabi to provide a comprehensive range of premium infusion therapy products, benefiting patients, customers, and stakeholders alike. Ivenix Inc. is a US-based medical technology company specializing in infusion system development.

North America was the largest region in the drug infusion systems market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The countries covered in the drug infusion systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $17.2 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the drug infusion systems market are

Medtronic PLC.

Baxter International Inc.

ICU Medical Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Smiths Group PLC.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Acromed AG

Halyard Health Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Zyno Medical Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Flowonix Medical Inc.

IRadimed Corporation

Moog Inc.

Debiotech S.A.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

1. Executive Summary



2. Drug Infusion Systems Market Characteristics



3. Drug Infusion Systems Market Trends And Strategies



4. Drug Infusion Systems Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Drug Infusion Systems Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Drug Infusion Systems Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Drug Infusion Systems Market



5. Drug Infusion Systems Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Drug Infusion Systems Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Drug Infusion Systems Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Drug Infusion Systems Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Drug Infusion Systems Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Elastomeric Infusion System

Disposable Infusion System

Syringe Infusion System

Peristaltic Pump

Multi-Channel Pump

Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump

Insulin Pump

Implantable Infusion System

6.2. Global Drug Infusion Systems Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Arterial

Epidural

Other Routes Of Administration

6.3. Global Drug Infusion Systems Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oncology And Chemotherapy

Diabetes

Analgesia

Nutrition

Hematology

Pediatrics

Other Applications

6.4. Global Drug Infusion Systems Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

7. Drug Infusion Systems Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Drug Infusion Systems Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Drug Infusion Systems Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

