Infant Phototherapy Devices Market is Projected to Reach a Value of $147.65 Million By 2032, At A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 4.2%: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global Infant phototherapy devices market will grow from USD 97.85 Million in 2022 to USD 147.65 Million by 2032. Jaundice is considered one of the most deadly and fatal diseases in infants. Jaundice is mainly caused by excess bilirubin levels within an infant's body. Phototherapy technology is one of the most effective and efficient procedures for treating infant jaundice. A light wave gets exposed, later absorbed by the skin during the procedure. The blood's bilirubin is broken down by the absorbent light wave and consequently eliminated by the kidnapping and life. Phototherapy exposes the baby to blue light with wavelengths between 420 and 500 nm to treat hyperbilirubinemia. The bilirubin in the blood oxidizes in response to this light, releasing compounds that the body can release. The device consists of a bank of 20-watt fluorescent lights placed 30–40 cm above the youngster. One issue is the bulbs' long life span (usually 1000 hours). An hour monitor is a feature of contemporary phototherapy equipment that tracks how long a light bulb lasts and how long it takes to treat infants. Frequent photometer readings are made to maintain therapeutic levels of irradiance (measured in w/cm2/nm) at the baby's skin.



Key Insight of the Infant Phototherapy Devices Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global Infant phototherapy devices market. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. Multiple infants are born yearly because of the region's large population and high birth rates. Naturally, the prevalence of neonatal jaundice increases with a larger infant population. Phototherapy devices are in high demand due to the growing incidences of neonatal jaundice among the infant population. The growing and developing healthcare infrastructure/systems will provide lucrative growth opportunities in the upcoming years. Countries such as India and China significantly invest in the healthcare industry to improve human lives. The technological advancements within the healthcare industry are anticipated to revolutionize the overall infant phototherapy devices market within the region. The Asia-Pacific region is regarded as a manufacturing hub for emerging nations. The use of phototherapy devices has expanded due to an improved knowledge of infant care and the accessibility of health care services.



The light emitting diode (LED) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The light source segment includes fluorescent lamp, light-emitting diode (LED), quartz halogen lamp, and gas discharge tube. The light emitting diode (LED) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. LEDs are semiconductor devices that, when turned on, emit particular light wavelengths. Compared to fluorescent lights, LEDs generate great heat, making the baby's environment more comfortable. The risk of skin irritation, dehydration, and hyperthermia is significantly reduced with the relative utilization of LEDs. LEDs have low energy consumption, and due to this, they are energy efficient. They use less power than other light sources, making LEDs cost-effective. This effort is consistent with the increasing emphasis on sustainability in healthcare environments.



The fixed device segment is expected to hold the second largest market share.



The configuration segment is divided into fixed device and mobile device. The fixed device segment is expected to hold the second largest market share. In the global market, fixed infant phototherapy equipment has long been a convenient option for treating neonatal jaundice in healthcare institutions. The fixed devices are intended for use in certain environments, including hospital rooms or neonatal care units. The effectiveness of fixed devices as a treatment is well-known. The fixed devices have installed high-intensity light sources, providing accurate and efficient phototherapy. This aspect is very helpful when treating infants who have severe jaundice. For phototherapy treatments, fixed devices are the accepted standard of care in many well-established healthcare systems. They are a viable option in neonatal care units due to their effectiveness as a treatment.



The neonatal clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals and neonatal clinics. The neonatal clinics segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Specialized healthcare facilities dedicated to treating babies are known as neonatal clinics. These clinics frequently specialized infant care, such as phototherapy-assisted management of infant jaundice. Neonatal clinics only care for new-born’s, specializing in neonatal medicine. Because of this specialization, the clinic's personnel are guaranteed to be extremely familiar with neonatal care, including how to handle phototherapy equipment. Infants with jaundice are often given more individualized care in neonatal clinics. A more personalized treatment plan and attentive monitoring of the infant's needs could be possible due to the clinic's smaller size.



Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic



The pandemic caused extensive supply chain disruptions in many industries, and the medical device industry was no exception. The acquisition of necessary components was a boon for numerous manufacturers of infant phototherapy devices, resulting in manufacturing delays and disruptions. Due to the pandemic's effects on healthcare systems worldwide, there is a greater need for medical supplies, particularly infant phototherapy devices. Medical equipment was required to handle cases of neonatal jaundice due to the increase in critically ill infants, which burden neonatal care resources. Many healthcare providers choose technology to minimize in-person healthcare expenses and comply with social distancing requirements. This change in strategy impacted the use and prescription of infant phototherapy equipment because it allowed for remote monitoring of infants with neonatal jaundice.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Advent of Home-based Therapy



The market for infant phototherapy devices is growing owing to the growing popularity of home-based therapy for newborn babies. With the help of home phototherapy equipment, which should only be used under medical surveillance, infant with moderate jaundice can get treatment in their own homes. The advancement and accessibility of these tools could revolutionize neonatal medicine. The rising acceptance of home-based therapy can be attributable to several factors. First, it offers comfort and communication to new parents and babies. Families can stay in familiar surroundings without dealing with the stress and disruption of hospital admission. Further, home-based therapy can significantly lower costs for families, lessening the financial strain brought on by prolonged hospital stays. This pattern is consistent with the larger movement in healthcare towards caregiver modes that are more patient- and family-centred.



Restraint: Regulatory Barriers



Regulatory obstacles in the infant phototherapy industry may prevent new devices from being introduced and adopted. Medical devices must have regulatory approval and adhere to safety and efficiency criteria. However, getting regulatory approval for infant phototherapy devices may be costly, time-consuming, and difficult. Getting regulatory approval from organizations like the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the European Union or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. is long and tedious. Regulatory documentation, clinical trials, and studies must meet strict quality standards and safety measures. These barriers may dissuade small medical device manufacturing companies from entering the market. Consequently, bigger, more established business enterprises with the financial means to handle the regulatory process can dominate the market with a substantial market share. This factor may limit the market growth.



Opportunity: Growing Awareness and Education



The market for global infant phototherapy devices has been driven mostly by increased awareness of neonatal jaundice and the value of early diagnosis and treatment. Various healthcare professionals, patients, and nurses are becoming aware of the risks of untreated jaundice, including the possibility of fatalities or serious damage. As a result, parents are more inclined to seek medical attention, and healthcare professionals are more proactive in recognizing jaundice in babies. People can now identify the symptoms of jaundice and understand how phototherapy works as a treatment owing to information shared by healthcare providers, internet websites, and community outreach initiatives. The rise in cases of neonatal jaundice has helped spread awareness amongst the population across developed and developing countries.



Some of the major players operating in the Infant phototherapy devices market are:



• Atom Medical Corporation

• Weyer GmbH

• AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

• Novos Medical Devices

• GE Healthcare

• D-Rev

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd

• Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd

• Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co. Ltd



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Light Source:



• Light-emitting diodes (LEDs)

• Quartz halogen lamps

• Gas discharge tubes

• Fluorescent lamps (FL)



By Configuration:



• Mobile device

• Fixed device



By End-user:



• Hospitals

• Neonatal clinics



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



