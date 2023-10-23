$3.48 Bn Crystal Oscillator Markets by Type, Technology, Mounting Scheme, Sales Channel - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crystal Oscillator Market, By Type; By Technology; By Mounting Scheme; By Sales Channel-Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global crystal oscillator market held a value of US$ 2.26 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.48 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period.





The global crystal oscillator market is characterized by intense competition among key players in the industry. Some of the prominent companies operating in this market include Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Seiko Epson Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Rakon Ltd, TXC Corporation, Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd, Hosonic Electronic Co. Ltd, Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co. Ltd, and other notable players.

In June 2022, Q-Tech Corporation introduced the QTCC353 series of miniature SMD crystal oscillators, which are designed to offer enhanced performance compared to MEMS devices. These oscillators find applications in a wide range of sectors, including non-space military, communications, instrumentation, and avionics.

Similarly, in August 2022, Rakon launched the RPT7050LG, a low g-sensitivity TCXO (Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator) with high stability, packaged in a compact 7.0 x 5.0 x 1.5 mm size. With an assured sensitivity level of =0.1 ppb/g, this TCXO is considered one of the most advanced and compact low g-sensitivity TCXOs available in the market. Such innovations and advancements contribute to the rapid adoption of crystal oscillator technology, further driving market growth.

The rapid and continuous growth of the smartphone, tablet, wearable, and consumer electronics markets has led to an increased demand for crystal oscillators. These oscillators are integral components in the generation of accurate and stable clock signals, which are essential for the proper operation of electronic devices.

For example, in April 2022, Kyocera Corporation unveiled plans to construct one of its largest manufacturing facilities in Japan, aiming to expand its production capacity for components like organic semiconductor packages and crystal device packages.

The telecommunications industry, in particular, relies heavily on high-frequency and precise timing solutions. Crystal oscillators play a pivotal role in delivering dependable clock signals for various telecommunications equipment, wireless communication devices, and base stations. This support for advanced telecommunication technologies is vital for the growth and evolution of the telecommunications sector.

In June 2022, Euroquartz introduced the latest range of miniature surface mount TCXOs, EM211T, providing frequency stability from 2.5 ppm. The new series offers frequencies from 10 to 60 MHz with CMOS outputs in a miniature 2.0 x 1.36 x 0.7 mm SMD package.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Segments Overview:



By Type:

The Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator segment accounts for the highest CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.

Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Others

By Technology:

The AT Cut segment holds the highest CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period.

AT Cut

BT Cut

SC Cut

By Mounting:

The surface mount holds the highest share of more than 60%.

Surface Mount

Thru Hole

By Industry Vertical:

The IT and Telecommunication segment holds the highest share of $855.8 million in 2022.

Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Military and Defense

Automotive and Transport

Others

Regional Overview:



By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



North America

Asia Pacific accounts for the fastest CAGR of 6.17% and the largest market share of more than 35% in 2022.

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

