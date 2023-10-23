Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Size, Share, Competitive Insights, Outlook, and Forecasts: 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market size is estimated at a market value of US$ 6.8 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Molded fiber pulp packaging, also known as molded pulp or molded fiber, is a sustainable packaging solution made from recycled paper and paperboard materials.

The report identifies several trends in the global molded fiber pulp packaging market, including the growing preference for biodegradable and compostable packaging materials, increasing use of advanced manufacturing technologies for producing molded fiber pulp packaging products, and rising innovation in product designs and customization options to cater to different packaging needs.

The growth of the global molded fiber pulp packaging market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, growing awareness about the negative environmental impacts of single-use plastics, and stringent regulations and guidelines for packaging materials that promote sustainability. In addition, the rising adoption of molded fiber pulp packaging across various end-use industries such as food and beverage, electronics, healthcare, and others, is also contributing to the market growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the molded fiber pulp packaging market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including form, application, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the molded fiber pulp packaging market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons/Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the molded fiber pulp packaging market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on product type, trays segment holds the largest segment, accounting for a significant market share. Trays are widely used in food and beverage packaging due to their excellent protective properties, versatility, and sustainability.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 9.4 billion Growth Rate 4.7% Dominant Segment Trays Segment Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions

Stringent Regulations on Plastic packaging

Growing awareness about the environment conservation Companies Profiled UFP Technologies, Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Henry Molded Products, Inc.

ProtoPak Engineering Corporation

EnviroPAK Corporation

Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC

Keiding, Inc.

FiberCel Packaging, LLC

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the molded fiber pulp packaging market include,

In March 2022, Solenis, announced a partnership with PulPac, to help create a new and competitive standard in sustainable packaging. The partnership will help Solenis to create a new and competitive standard in sustainable packaging and work on developing an alternative for single use plastic.

In February 2021, International Paper expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Berkley International’s moulded fiber division Berkley MF. The acquisition will expand International Paper’s product portfolio for moulded fiber packaging products and its presence in the North America region.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the molded fiber pulp packaging market growth include UFP Technologies, Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Brodrene Hartmann A/S, Henry Molded Products, Inc., ProtoPak Engineering Corporation, EnviroPAK Corporation, Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC, Keiding, Inc., and FiberCel Packaging LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the molded fiber pulp packaging market based on type, application, and region

Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Fuming Thick Wall Transfer Molded Thermoformed Fiber Processed Pulp

Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Tray Clamshell & Container Boxes End Caps Others

Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market US Canada Latin America Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Report:

What will be the market value of the molded fiber pulp packaging market by 2030?

What is the market size of the molded fiber pulp packaging market?

What are the market drivers of the molded fiber pulp packaging market?

What are the key trends in the molded fiber pulp packaging market?

Which is the leading region in the molded fiber pulp packaging market?

What are the major companies operating in the molded fiber pulp packaging market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the molded fiber pulp packaging market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

