Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market to Gather $25.83 Billion and Grow at CAGR of 7.23% by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 12.85 billion in 2022 global dental implants and prosthetics market will reach USD 25.83 billion by 2032. Mini dental implants are gaining popularity due to their minimally invasive nature. They offer opportunities for patients who prefer less complex procedures and shorter recovery times. In addition, advances in biomaterials for dental implants and prosthetics, such as improved biocompatible materials and surface coatings, can lead to better implant integration and longer-lasting prosthetic solutions. Also, upcoming imaging techniques, such as cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), will improve preoperative planning and diagnostics, leading to more precise implant placements. Furthermore, personalized prosthetic solutions tailored to individual patient needs are expected to grow. The ability to create highly customized prosthetics enhances aesthetics and functionality. Besides, integrating telehealth and teledentistry services can provide opportunities for remote consultation and monitoring of patients, extending access to dental implant expertise.



Key Insight of the Global Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region has a diverse population, including a growing middle class. This demographic factor offers a substantial patient pool for dental implant and prosthetic procedures, providing a significant growth opportunity. Several states in the Asia Pacific region have experienced rapid economic growth, increasing disposable income. As a result, more individuals can afford dental implant treatments. Like other regions, the Asia Pacific is also experiencing an ageing population, which leads to a higher demand for dental implants and prosthetics due to age-related dental problems. Additionally, there is a growing knowledge of the importance of dental health and aesthetics in many Asian countries. People increasingly value dental care, contributing to the demand for dental implant solutions. Moreover, the Asia Pacific has made significant strides in dental technology and innovation, with countries like Japan and South Korea being pioneers. These advancements enhance the quality and accessibility of dental implant procedures. Apart from this, dental implant procedure costs are often lower in Asia than in Western countries. This cost advantage attracts patients from other parts of the world, driving market growth.



In 2022, the dental prosthetics segment dominated the market with the largest share of 65.82% and revenue of 8.46 billion.



The type segment includes dental implants and dental prosthetics. The dental implants segment is further split into root form implant (endosteal implant), subperiosteal implant, plate form implant and transosteal implant. The dental prosthetics segment is sub-segmented into dental bridges, dental implants, abutment, dental crown, dentures, inlays and onlays, and others. In 2022, the dental prosthetics segment dominated the market with the largest share of 65.82% and revenue of 8.46 billion.



In 2022, the titanium segment dominated the market with the highest share of 36.29% and market revenue of 4.66 billion.



The material segment is classified into titanium, zirconium, metal, ceramic and others. In 2022, the titanium segment dominated the market with the highest share of 36.29% and market revenue of 4.66 billion.



In 2022, the dental hospital & clinics segment held the largest market share at 62.93% and a market revenue of 8.10 billion.



The end user segment is divided into dental hospital & clinics, dental laboratories and others. In 2022, the dental hospital & clinics segment held the largest market share at 62.93% and a market revenue of 8.10 billion.



Advancement in market



In March 2023: Dentsply Sirona unveiled the DS OmniTaper Implant System during the 2023 Academy of Osseointegration (AO) Annual Meeting held in Phoenix, Arizona. This innovative solution is a vital addition to the EV Implant Family, joining the ranks of the 'DS PrimeTaper Implant System' and the 'Astra Tech Implant System.' The EV Implant Family is renowned for its surgical versatility, catering to various clinical scenarios. All three implant systems within the EV Implant Family are characterized by biologically optimized designs prioritizing natural esthetics and long-term bone health. Like its counterparts in the EV Implant Family, the DS OmniTaper Implant System boasts a conical EV connection, providing access to a comprehensive EV prosthetic portfolio for flexible restorative options and immediate chairside solutions. The OsseoSpeed implant surface is distinctive, promoting early bone healing and expediting healing. These characteristics accelerate bone formation and enhance the bone-to-implant bond's strength, further solidifying the DS OmniTaper Implant System's position as a cutting-edge solution in implant dentistry.



In March 2022: Anthogyr SAS, a renowned French implantology specialist, expanded its Axiom implant system by introducing Axiom X3. Renowned among dental implantologists for its exceptional prosthetic performance, user-friendliness, and consistent treatment outcomes, the Axiom implant range has built a strong reputation. The new addition, Axiom X3, carries forward the legacy of Axiom REG and PX while elevating its benefits to new heights for patients and practitioners.



In June 2022: Henry Schein, Inc., one of the leading global providers of healthcare solutions for office-based dental and medical professionals, has successfully acquired Condor Dental. Condor Dental Research is a dental distribution company that caters to the needs of dental laboratories, general practitioners, and specialists in Switzerland. This collaboration comes at a pivotal juncture characterized by an increasing demand for dental services in Switzerland. With the conclusion of Henry Schein's strategic investment in Condor Dental, they recognize a substantial opportunity to support dental practitioners in delivering top-tier care while operating efficient and thriving practices.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Prevalence of dental disorders and high success rates and durability.



The prevalence of dental disorders like periodontal disease and tooth decay has driven the need for dental implants and prosthetics as a restorative solution. Additionally, dental implants have demonstrated high success rates and longevity, making them a popular choice for patients seeking reliable, long-term dental solutions. Also, the availability of dental insurance coverage and reimbursement policies has made dental implant procedures more accessible to a broader range of patients.



Restraint: Complexity and time-consuming procedures.



Dental implant procedures can be complex and time-consuming, requiring multiple visits and extended healing periods. This factor can deter some patients who prefer quicker and less invasive solutions. Moreover, dental implants, like any medical procedure, carry some risk of difficulties, such as implant negligence, infection, or nerve damage. Concerns about potential complications can discourage patients from opting for these treatments.



Opportunity: Collaborative efforts and preventive dentistry.



Collaboration between dental professionals, implant manufacturers, and research institutions can lead to innovative products and techniques, ultimately expanding the market by offering better solutions to patients. Additionally, focusing on preventive dentistry can reduce the need for extensive restorative procedures and presents opportunities for early intervention and treatment with dental implants. Besides, public health campaigns promoting dental hygiene and regular check-ups can contribute to market growth by increasing patient awareness and encouraging early intervention.



Challenge: Age and health constraints along with fear of pain and discomfort.



Not all individuals are suitable candidates for dental implants due to factors such as age, underlying health conditions, or medications. These constraints limit the potential patient pool. Also, many patients fear the pain and discomfort associated with dental implant procedures. This fear can discourage them from choosing these treatments over less invasive alternatives.



Some of the major players operating in the global dental implants and prosthetics market are:



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



• Dental Implants



o Root form Implant (Endosteal Implant)

o Plate form Implant

o Subperiosteal Implant

o Transosteal Implant



• Dental Prosthetics



o Dental Bridges

o Dental Crown

o Abutment

o Dentures

o Inlays and Onlays

o Others



By Material



• Titanium

• Zirconium

• Metal

• Ceramic

• Others



By End User



• Dental Hospital & Clinics

• Dental Laboratories

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



