Industrial Valve Market to Hit Revenues of US$ 88.4 Billion by 2030, at 3.8% CAGR | Market Report Published by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Industrial Valve Market is valued at US$ 68.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

An industrial valve is a mechanical device designed to regulate the flow of fluids (liquids, gases, or slurries) within a system or process by opening, closing, or partially obstructing the passage through which the fluid travels. Valves are essential components in a wide range of industrial applications and are used to control the flow rate, pressure, and direction of fluids to ensure the proper functioning and safety of various processes and systems.

The energy sector, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, and power generation, is a significant driver of industrial valve demand. As energy demands continue to rise globally, there is a need for valves in various applications, including pipelines, refineries, and power plants.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global industrial valve market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, component, material, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global industrial valve market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global industrial valve market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-industrial-valve-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Industrial Valve Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of material, the steel segment held the largest share in the industrial valve market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 68.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 88.4 billion Growth Rate 3.8% Key Market Drivers Expanding industrial activities

Rising wastewater and water treatment

Growing trend of industrial automation

Expanding energy industry Companies Profiled Emerson

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Schlumberger Limited

Neles

KITZ Corporation

Bray International

Flowserve Corporation

IMI plc

Velan, Inc.

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-industrial-valve-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global industrial valve market include,

In February 2023, Emerson introduced combustion safety shutoff valves. These shutoff valves are intended to use for biodiesel in Asia and America.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global industrial valve market growth include Boston Scientific Corporation, Cryolife, Inc., Edward Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova PLC. (Sorin Group), Medtronic, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), Symetis SA, JenaValve Technolgoy, Inc., Micro Interventional Devices, and Braile Biomedica, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-industrial-valve-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global industrial valve market based on type, component, material, end user and region

Global Industrial Valve Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Balancing Valve Ball Valve Butterfly Valve Gate Valve Globe Valve Check Valve

Global Industrial Valve Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Actuator Positioner

Global Industrial Valve Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Aluminum Copper Bronze Iron Steel Hybrid

Global Industrial Valve Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Power Chemical Water Pharmaceutical Oil & Gas Construction Others

Global Industrial Valve Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Industrial Valve Market US Canada Latin America Industrial Valve Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Industrial Valve Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Industrial Valve Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Industrial Valve Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Industrial Valve Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-industrial-valve-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Industrial Valve Report:

What will be the market value of the global industrial valve market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global industrial valve market?

What are the market drivers of the global industrial valve market?

What are the key trends in the global industrial valve market?

Which is the leading region in the global industrial valve market?

What are the major companies operating in the global industrial valve market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global industrial valve market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-industrial-valve-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245