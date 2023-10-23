Global Boat Steering Systems Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030 - Technological Advancements and Innovations Crucial to Sustain Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boat Steering Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Boat Steering Systems Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Boat Steering Systems estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Outboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Inboard segment is estimated at 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $674.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Boat Steering Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$674.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$93.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Boat Steering Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recreation, Leisure, Tourism & Employment Rates, the Major Drivers of Non-Essential Boating Take a Massive Blow

Recreational Boats, Watercrafts & Yachts Sales Slumps Impacting All in the Value Chain

Unemployment Spike in 2020 Challenges Growth in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Pockets of Growth Surface, Largely in North America With COVID-19 Actually Pushing a Small Cohort of People to Adopt Surprisingly New Ways to Relax Amid the Pandemic Stress

Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in the US by Age Group: 2019

Boats & Boat Steering Systems: Definition, Scope & Types

Global % Share Breakdown of Boat Fleets in Operation by Type for the Year 2020

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust International Trade in Fisheries to Push Demand for Fishing Boats

Rising Seafood Consumption Brings a String of Opportunities for Commercial Open Catch Fishing Equipment Including Boats: Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg Per Person) by Region for 2020 & 2027

Focus on Modernizing Aging Fishing Boats & Expanding Fishing Fleets to Benefit All in the Boat Manufacturing Value Chain

Aging Fishing Boats Trigger Replacement Demand, Bringing in the Promise of Higher New Manufacturing Orders: Average Age of Fishing Boats & Vessels (In Years) As of the Year 2020

Rise of Sports Fishing as a Healthful Pastime to Drive Demand for Sports Fishing Boats in the Post COVID-19 Period

Expected Growth in Demand for Superyachts Post Pandemic to Benefit Boat Manufacturing Activities

Expected Gains in Yacht Building to Benefit OE Suppliers of Boat Steering Systems: Global Number of Superyachts 100 FT or Larger (In Units) for Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Rise of Recreational Boating as a Hobby Spurs Opportunities for Growth in the Market

Easing of Restrictions Witness a Quick Recovery of Recreational Boating Bringing Hope & Cheer for the Boating Industry

Increased Indulgence in Boating Pleasure Opens New Growth Avenues for Boat Manufacturing, Parts/Components: Global Spending on Leisure Boats (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2023 & 2026

Self-Steering or Autopilot Boats Grow in Popularity

Fly By Wire Steering: Making the Switch from Cable to Electronic Throttle

Technological Advancements and Innovations Crucial to Sustain Market Growth

Introduction of Hybrid Propulsion System in Leisure Boats Presents Opportunities for Fully Electric Steering Systems

