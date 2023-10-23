Global Industrial Furnace Markets, 2021-2022 & 2022-2031: Market Competition to Intensify , Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Furnace Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts- 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial furnace market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.

The current report provides comprehensive insights into the industrial furnace market. It includes quantitative market estimations for each micro-market in various geographical regions and offers qualitative market analysis encompassing micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, Porter's Five Force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends, technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions, recommendations, and other key market insights.

The market revenue for industrial furnaces has witnessed consistent growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and technologically advanced furnaces. Several factors contribute to market growth, including the expansion of industrial sectors requiring heat treatment processes, the necessity for improved energy efficiency to reduce operating costs, and the implementation of stringent environmental regulations. Industrial furnaces play a crucial role in industries such as steel, aluminum, and automotive manufacturing, where high-temperature processes are integral.

The revenue generated in the market includes sales of industrial furnaces, spare parts, and after-sales services. The growth in revenue can be attributed to the modernization and replacement of aging furnaces, driven by the need to enhance productivity, reduce energy consumption, and comply with environmental standards. The increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability has emerged as a key driver in the industrial furnace market.

Manufacturers are making significant investments in technologically advanced furnaces that optimize energy usage and minimize greenhouse gas emissions. These advancements involve the integration of waste heat recovery systems, advanced control systems, and the utilization of alternative fuels or renewable energy sources. The market revenue is bolstered by the demand for these energy-efficient solutions, as companies seek to improve operational efficiency while minimizing their environmental footprint.

Furthermore, the market benefits from the rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging economies. Countries like China, India, and Brazil are experiencing substantial growth in their industrial sectors, creating a significant demand for industrial furnaces to support various manufacturing and processing activities. The expanding construction and automotive industries, coupled with the growth of the aerospace and defense sectors, further contribute to the market's revenue.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031 in the industrial furnace market. The rapid industrialization, particularly in countries like China and India, has driven the increased demand for industrial furnaces in the region. The expanding manufacturing sectors, encompassing steel, automotive, and electronics, drive the need for efficient heating and material processing equipment.

Additionally, infrastructure development projects in the Asia Pacific region create a demand for industrial furnaces in industries related to construction and cement. These factors collectively propel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific, resulting in the highest CAGR. In terms of revenue percentage, North America held a significant share in the industrial furnace market in 2022. The region's well-established manufacturing industries, including automotive, aerospace, and metal fabrication, drive the demand for industrial furnaces.

North America's focus on technological advancements, energy efficiency, and adherence to stringent environmental regulations has led to the adoption of advanced furnace systems. Moreover, the presence of key market players and research and development activities in the region further contributes to its revenue generation. North America continues to be a lucrative market for industrial furnaces, capturing a substantial revenue percentage.

In the competitive landscape of the industrial furnace market, several key players dominate the industry. These players employ various strategies to stay ahead, including product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansions.

Some of the notable top players in the industrial furnace market include ANDRITZ AG, Tenova S.p.A., CarboliteGero, Nabertherm GmbH, and Ipsen International GmbH., ANDRITZ AG And Other Notable Players is a global provider of industrial furnace solutions, emphasizing product innovation and customization. Tenova S.p.A. specializes in the design and supply of advanced heat treatment systems, with a focus on energy efficiency and environmentally friendly solutions.

CarboliteGero is known for high-temperature industrial furnaces for materials research and laboratory environments. Nabertherm GmbH offers a wide range of industrial furnaces, including chamber furnaces and melting furnaces, with an emphasis on quality and reliability. Ipsen International GmbH is a leader in the design and manufacture of heat treatment systems, with a focus on innovative and energy-efficient furnace solutions.

These top players in the industrial furnace market invest heavily in research and development to introduce new technologies and improve furnace performance. They also engage in strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their market reach. Energy efficiency, compliance with environmental regulations, and customer-centric approaches are key elements of their strategies.

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Industrial Furnace market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Industrial Furnace market?

Which is the largest regional market for Industrial Furnace market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Industrial Furnace market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Industrial Furnace market worldwide?

ANDRITZ AG

Tenova S.p.A.

CarboliteGero

Nabertherm GmbH

Ipsen International GmbH.

Product

Rotary Furnace

Pit Furnace

Crucible Furnace

Bell Furnace

Box Furnace

Mode Of Operation

Continuous mode

Semi-Continuous Mode

Type

Electric Resistance

Combustion

Induction

Arc

Microwave

Application

Atmosphere Industrial Furnaces

Vacuum Industrial Furnace

Structure

Batch Industrial Furnace

Continuous Industrial Furnace

End User

Automotive Manufacturing

Aerospace

Ceramics

Oil and Gas

Metallurgy

Steel and Iron Production

Food Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Fuel Type

Coal

Natural Gas

Electricity

Oil

Biomass

Region Segment (2021 - 2031; US$ Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

UK and European Union

UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

