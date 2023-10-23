Global Alfalfa Seeds Market Size and Share Analysis: Trends Report with Forecast, 2023-2030 | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Alfalfa Seeds Market value is estimated at US$ 764.9 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global alfalfa seeds market is expected to gain significant growth during the forecast period from 2023-2030. The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for alfalfa seeds. Alfalfa is a high-protein forage crop that is used to feed livestock, such as cattle, sheep, and goats. The demand for alfalfa is increasing due to the growing global population and the rising demand for meat and dairy products.

Alfalfa seeds can help to improve the yield and quality of alfalfa crops. They can also help to protect alfalfa crops from pests and diseases. As farmers become more aware of the benefits of alfalfa seeds, the demand for these products is increasing. Moreover, many governments across the globe are providing subsidies and other incentives to farmers to encourage them to use alfalfa seeds. This government support is helping to drive the growth of the global alfalfa seeds market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global alfalfa seeds market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global alfalfa seeds market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons/Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global alfalfa seeds market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-alfalfa-seeds-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Alfalfa Seeds Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the non-transgenic hybrids segment is dominating the global alfalfa seeds market. Consumers generally prefer non-transgenic foods over transgenic foods. This is because there is some concern about the safety and health effects of transgenic foods. Moreover, there is a wider range of alfalfa seeds available for non-transgenic alfalfa than for transgenic alfalfa. This is because manufacturers are more focused on developing alfalfa seeds for non-transgenic alfalfa, as this is the larger and more important market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,166.3 million Market Size Forecast US$ 764.9 million Growth Rate 6.2% Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for alfalfa

Growing awareness of the benefits of alfalfa seeds

Strong government support

Growing pest and disease management Companies Profiled Bayer AG

Corteva Agriscience

DLF Seeds A/S

RAGT Semences

Royal Barenbrug Group

Allied Seed, LLC

Ampac Seed Company

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

S & W Seed Co.

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-alfalfa-seeds-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global alfalfa seeds market include,

In September 2023, DLF, the global market leader in forage and turf seed, announced its acquisition of the Corteva Agriscience alfalfa breeding program. This includes Corteva’s global alfalfa germplasm and breeding program, the Alforex Seeds® brand name, and trademarks including Hi-Gest® alfalfa technology, Hi-Ton performance alfalfa, Hi-Salt salinity tolerant alfalfa, and msSuntra® hybrid technology, current commercial alfalfa varieties and select Corteva personnel supporting the alfalfa program.



Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global alfalfa seeds market growth include Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, DLF Seeds A/S, RAGT Semences, Royal Barenbrug Group, Allied Seed, LLC, Ampac Seed Company, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Land O’Lakes, Inc., and S & W Seed Co. among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-alfalfa-seeds-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global alfalfa seeds market based on formulation breeding, and region.

Global Alfalfa Seeds Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Formulation BreedingHybrids Non-Transgenic Hybrids Transgenic Hybrids Herbicide Tolerant Other Traits

Global Alfalfa Seeds Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Alfalfa Seeds Market US Canada Latin America Alfalfa Seeds Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Alfalfa Seeds Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Alfalfa Seeds Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Alfalfa Seeds Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Alfalfa Seeds Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-alfalfa-seeds-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Alfalfa Chemicals Report:

What will be the market value of the global alfalfa seeds market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global alfalfa seeds market?

What are the market drivers of the global alfalfa seeds market?

What are the key trends in the global alfalfa seeds market?

Which is the leading region in the global alfalfa seeds market?

What are the major companies operating in the global alfalfa seeds market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global alfalfa seeds market?

Running a year End discount of 20%-https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-alfalfa-seeds-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest